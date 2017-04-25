 
News By Tag
* Ecommerce
* Online Shopping
* Ebizy.com
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Shopping
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Delhi
  Delhi
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
25242322212019

Ebizy.com sponsored farewell function of TIPS Dwarka

Chief Guest, Chandrachur Singh graced El-Veda with his splendid performance
 
 
Chandrachur Singh with Dr. RK Tandon (CMD, Ebizy) & Ms. Reema Tandon (MD, Ebizy)
Chandrachur Singh with Dr. RK Tandon (CMD, Ebizy) & Ms. Reema Tandon (MD, Ebizy)
DELHI, India - April 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Ebizy.com has sponsored El-Veda, farewell function of Trinity Institute of Professional Studies, Sector 9, Dwarka, a reputed and prestigious institute of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. The event was organized to bid grand adieu to the students of batch 2014-2017, at Radisson Blu, Dwarka, Delhi on 22 April, 2017.

The event started on a cheery note with engaging performances followed by inauguration with the traditional 'lighting of the lamp' by Dr. R.K. Tandon (CMD, Ebizy.com), Ms. Reema Tandon (MD, Ebizy.com), Dr. Vikas Rao Vadi (Director, TIPS) along with the Chief Guest Sh. Chandrachur Singh (Renowned bollywood actor). The occasion was graced by the splendid performance of Sh. Chandrachur Singh.

The juniors, teeming with excitement, presented a memorable marathon of cultural events to the chorus of applause by the audience. Notable among these were the singing performances, the foot-tapping Bhangra dance and the performance of Zorks groups that garnered a huge participation from all quarters.

The programme solemnized with awarding of mementoes by the Management and other dignitaries to the outgoing students who distinguished in academics and co-curricular activities. The students of the outgoing batch shared nostalgic anecdotes of their life at TIPS. The programme ended with vote of thanks by Dr. Vikas Rao Vadi, Director, TIPS, Dwarka followed with Lunch and DJ.

Media Contact
Shruti C. Joshi
01140274027
***@gmail.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Ecommerce, Online Shopping, Ebizy.com
Industry:Shopping
Location:Delhi - Delhi - India
Subject:Sponsorships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Apr 25, 2017
Ebizy.com PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 25, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share