Reliance Group's Unlimit Partners with Cumulocity; Will Launch IoT Solutions Platform
On this event, Juergen Hase, Chief Executive Officer of Unlimit expressed, "With the number of connected devices in India projected to rise from 200 million today to 3 billion by 2020, nearly every part of the economy will be positively impacted by IoT. We are delighted to partner with Cumulocity to launch our new platform 'Enablement' and unlock the full potential of the Internet of Things for our customers and make the benefits of IoT virtually unlimited."
Enablement shall feature off-the-shelf applications for diverse yet major industrial verticals such as financial services and asset tracking, healthcare and industrial automation. Its USP is that it can be used across the globe and/or altered to suit the unique demands of Indian market.
This collaboration unites connectivity offerings with Cumulocity's advanced IoT application and the 'Enablement' platform. The company statement expressed that with the help of this collaboration, Unlimit's customers will gain from rapid machine, sensor and device integration, as well as data collection and real-time analytics for condition monitoring.
Last year in November, Reliance Group had partnered with Cisco Jasper to launch a dedicated Internet of Things (IoT) business unit named 'Unlimit' to offer IoT solutions to Indian and International enterprise customers and companies alike.
