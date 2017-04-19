News on Sabyasachi The Indian Fashion Icon

 
MUMBAI, India - April 25, 2017 - PRLog -- We have heard about many success stories where people come from rags to riches similar to that is the story of one of the leading fashion designer's in todays world, Sabyasachi Mukherjee who has made his mark in the fashion world coming from a middle class background. Sabyasachi pioneered the use of Indian textile in a modern way. Desert, gypsies, antique textile and cultural tradition of his hometown are the themes which he always keeps in his mind. He uses very unusualfabrics, texturing, vibrant colors, patchwork embellishments. His work includes methods like bandhni, gotta work, hand dye etc. As he is most commonly known for his unique bridal wear collection, till date he is the only designer who actually uses black color in his bridal collections and uses some unique techniques like oxidising, dyeing in tea and coffee and spread materials in the roof for few days to make it look faded.

His collection includes handloom silk sarees like banarasi sarees, kanchipuram sarees, pure cotton silk etc, because he wants to pave the way for the Indian traditional textiles i.e hand woven fabric in the International platform as well, so it can touch the sentiments of the customers. Apart from his womens wear collection he also made his mark in the men's wear collection which includes traditional wear like sherwanis, kurtas etc. His sherwanis also include royal themes where he uses fabrics like different types of silk and velvet highlighted with zari, zardozi, sequins and all other heavy embellishments along with light thread embroidery which gives it a very classy look. He also takes inspiration from art, architecture and craft because most of his bridal wear gives a rich royal look which he is inspired from beautiful monuments and palaces and which shows the craftsmanship with all the beautiful work done to it from color to fabric and silhouette to embellishment.

Mentioning one of his work is the rajwada theme which he is inspired from a local tribe of a village in rajasthan where he uses vibrant colors like red, pink, yellow, orange and heavy embellishment works like zardozi, zari, sequens and pearl work. The silhouettes which he includes are jodhpuri harem etc. Lastly describing about the work of Sabyasachi he knows what things can attract people and how to mark an impression in the eyes of the viewer.

To know about some interesting facts of his achievements and award winning success Sabyasachi is the only Indian designer to be a part of all three leading fashion week Newyork, Milan and London. Recently he also got acclamation for taking initiative in starting with a new project named "Save The Saree" which is on a non-profit basis from where the entire proceed goes to the weavers of Murshidabad, and many other famous celebrities came forward to support him. Talking about Indian designer and their work Indian Fashion Industry is at its heights at the moment and has great potential to make a mark on the world stage. Indian Fashion Industry is growing at a rapid pace with International Development such as the Indian Fashion Week gaining popularity and annual shows by fashion designers in major cities of India.

Visit https://www.samyakk.com/sarees for details

