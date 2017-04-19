News By Tag
Dance Cum Workshop by De Stilte at Tega's School in Duttapukar Turns out to be a Mega Success
The dance cum workshop by De Stilte at Tega's school in Duttapukur had many valuable lessons with children and teachers enjoying it to the fullest. The school is a part of Tega's CSR initiatives.
"Dancing for the children of Nabapally and Saradapally was an incredible experience. I cannot think of a particular moment that I liked most, because there were so many. I loved the moment when I felt that children were opening up, feeling more free and confident to move in their own ways. Even though we don't speak the same language, the way they were looking at us, the way they were looking at each other, I could feel the joy and the delight. I liked that we visited the city where they were making pots and other beautiful thing out of clay. The best part of that was that we could also try it out ourselves (without any success by the way). But we had a lot of fun with it," said Kaia Vercammen, a member of De Stilte.
She further added, "Our experience of India, Kolkata was memorable. The city and the culture were very overwhelming, as I myself come from a town which has only 20,000 inhabitants. The cultural differences were enormous, but very enriching. I feel very blessed to have met so many nice people. Kolkata really confirmed to me that what we do with our company is so valuable."
Students and teachers too were mesmerized with the dance performance and said that they had never witnessed such a programme before and felt it was very educative and enjoyable with many lessons.
About Tega Industries Limited
Tega Industries Limited is the flagship company of the Tega Group of Companies. The firm has achieved significant achievements in the environment, material handling, mining and mineral processing industries. It is a leader in providing solutions towards spillage control and maintenance in bulk material handling industries. The company has plants across four continents and is the largest non-OEM manufacturer of moulded wear resistant rubber components used in the bulk material and mining industries. Visit http://www.tegaindustries.com/
