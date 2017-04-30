 
Healthy 10% Sale on Medical Supplies at Packaging Supplies By Mail Online Store

SOLON, Ohio - April 25, 2017 - PRLog -- "We are strong believers in the fact that "Health is Wealth" and to spread this message across through our deeds, we have recently announced a generous 10% cut down in the prices of our medical supplies on online orders. Our clientele trusts us for our quality products and professional delivery services and we wish to be lenient towards their pockets for a while," says Justin Billman, spokesperson at Packaging Supplies By Mail and ensures to benefit a large segment of its clientele.

We are offering a price cut of a flat 10% on all the medical products available at our online store. Our line of medical products include medical grade powdered/non-powdered gloves, medical examination gloves, burn care products, first aid kits & cabinets, adhesive bandages, back/elbow/wrist supports, eye care products, pain relief products, and many more. All of our medical supplies have passed the stringent quality control regulations and are safe to use. These are carefully manufactured to serve the specific purposes they are meant to. At Packaging Supplies By Mail we stock all kind of packaging material and shipping supplies. On customer demand, we have also added a category wherein we sell medical supplies at very competitive prices so that our customers get all at one place. Our major interest is offering our products to industry giants while we also serve domestic and individual clients.

This offer on medical supplies is available only for this week. So, there is no time to waste! Offer ends on 04/30/2017. To avail this surprise offer by the Packaging Supplies By Mail team on its medical supplies, enter the code "MED10" before proceeding to check out. We have been looking forward to bring in more smiles and walk miles with our loyal customers. Do not miss out any chance of saving huge $$$ by partnering with us for all your packaging and shipping needs. Visit https://www.packagingsuppliesbymail.com/medical-supplies for having a look at all our medical supplies.
Source:
Email:***@packagingsuppliesbymail.com
