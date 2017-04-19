Getting dressed for business has never been so easy!

Buying a smart looking dress shirt of the rail, is for some men a very daunting task. They never find what they are looking for. Some prefer pure cotton shirts, while others prefer to have custom tailored shirts.

Free Promotion Gift

Contact

Bespoke Tailor

John kwok

***@gmail.com Bespoke TailorJohn kwok

End

--. But it is more important to make sure that whatever you wear, you are comfortable in. Wearing smart clothes will look so much better if the wearer is comfortable and not fidgeting.Luckily there are now an option to buy your shirt in the comfort of your own home.is launching an online shop. On their website you find only the finest quality of cotton male attire.Luckily with the globalised world we live in, you are now able to order a custom and tailored cotton shirt in various colours and styles, including the new cotton blue colour shirt.Your "fittings" are all done virtually and online, at a time that suits your busy schedule. This feature gives you peace of mind, knowing that when your shirts arrive it will fit perfectly. Your custom tailored shirts give you the option to choose your collar style. The options ranges between cutaways to mandarin. Then you can choose your cuffs, with options which include one button barrels to French cuffs. You can also choose your shirt placket as well as the shirt pockets.When you order your new shirts, and share the experience with your friends, you can get a free promotional gift shirt. If your friends creates an account on the online store and start ordering their custom tailored cotton shirts, your voucher for the free promotional gift shirt will be automatically email to you!It has never been more rewarding to order your custom cotton shirts online! You can get what you are looking for, in the fabric, colour and style that you prefer, as well as getting a freebie. The company is also expanding their ranges to include over coats, suits, blazers, pants, tuxedos and even accessories. They also ship worldwide, and offer free shipping for orders above US$150.This newly launched online shop enables you to bring the excellent Chinese craftsmanship into your home by just a few clicks. Expand your horizons and your closet by ordering your tailored cotton shirts online!