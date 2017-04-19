 
Industry News





REVE Antivirus Launches in India – Signs Distribution Agreement in 3 states

REVE Antivirus signs distribution agreement with distributors in India.
 
 
NASHIK, India - April 25, 2017 - PRLog -- REVE Antivirus, an entity of REVE Group, which is a Singapore based conglomerate, has launched its line of security suite in India. In order to carry out its operations, REVE Antivirus has partnered with distributors in some major locations such as Madhya Pradesh, Punjab/Chandigarh, and Maharashtra.

Announcing the launch in India, REVE Antivirus CEO Mr. Sanjit Chatterjee quoted, "We are happy to launch REVE Antivirus in India, which we believe is an active market for IT security." He further added, "India is moving at a rapid pace towards digitization and paperless currency, which means more banking & online transactions that add more data on the cloud. Hence, more & more people are willing to adopt cyber security solutions."

REVE Antivirus offers its security suite in 3 versions, namely Antivirus, Internet Security, and Total Security. The software has already received customer appreciation for its quick detection of malware and advanced parental control attributes. Its list of other exciting features includes fastest scan engine, remote management, anti-phishing, email security, etc. Further, it enhances the performance of a PC by eliminating junk files and unwanted programs.

Due to its advanced malware detection feature, REVE Antivirus has received certification from OPSWAT a San Francisco-based software company and VB100, a security information portal, testing, and certification body.

REVE Antivirus support team is available 24×7 for instant resolution to user's queries via Live Chat, Email & Call.

For further information & media queries, please contact sanjit@reveantivirus.com

About REVE Antivirus
REVE Antivirus is a vertical of REVE Group which was founded in 2003 by M. Rezaul Hassan. REVE Group is a global enterprise comprising of 12 business verticals and is headquartered in Singapore with its development centres in Bangladesh & India. Due to its global presence, the group is able to deliver its solutions to its huge client base spread across 78 nations. To know more, visit https://reveantivirus.com

Contact
REVE Antivirus
***@reveantivirus.com
Source:REVE Antivirus
Email:***@reveantivirus.com
