 
News By Tag
* top resort in Coron
* summer in Coron
* Club Paradise Palawan
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Travel
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Coron
  Palawan
  Philippines
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
25242322212019

Experience a Happy Summer in Paradise at the Top Resort in Coron

Escape to paradise with this exciting summer package from the tropical oasis, Club Paradise Palawan.
 
 
Happy Summer in Club Paradise
Happy Summer in Club Paradise
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* top resort in Coron
* summer in Coron
* Club Paradise Palawan

Industry:
* Travel

Location:
* Coron - Palawan - Philippines

CORON, Philippines - April 25, 2017 - PRLog -- The sun is out and summer getaways are in! The best destination to go to is Palawan because of its stunning turquoise waters, lush forests and white sand beaches. It is also home to a stunning marine life; exotic species of fish and captivating coral gardens – it's the perfect destination for diving and snorkeling! Apart from its glorious underwater ecosystem, Palawan also offers an incredible wildlife sanctuary which is the largest in the Philippines, the Calauit Safari. Palawan is also considered a tropical paradise nestled in the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve.

Plan a trip to Palawan and choose to stay at Club Paradise. This summer, the top resort in Coron is offering the Happy Summer in Paradise deal. Enjoy a 3-day, 2-night accommodation for a special starting rate of PHP 20,500++ in a Hillside Room, PHP 24,500++ in a Garden Suite and PHP 28,500++ in a Sunset Villa. The package is inclusive of a delightful daily breakfast for two at Firefish Restaurant, an exciting day tour to Malpagalen Island, a relaxing signature massage for two at Glow Spa, a special discount on the sumptuous Boodle Fight and an exclusive discount on unlimited cocktails during Happy Hour. Terms and conditions apply. Minimum of 2 nights stay is required.

Booking and stay dates are until 31 May 2017 only!

Book this special deal using the promo code HAPPY at http://www.clubparadisepalawan.com/special-offers/happy-s....

About Club Paradise Palawan

Club Paradise Palawan is a 19-hectare island resort in Dimakya Island of Coron, dotted along UNESCO's marine sanctuary. The exclusive property features 54 rooms and cottages with scenic views of nature, as well as a spa, restaurant, and two bars. Coron is a haven for the gentle dugong, colorful flora and fauna, and world-class reef and wreck dive sites. Exciting day trip options include Coron Island Tour, Calauit Safari, Bottom Fishing and Island Hopping.

Club Paradise Palawan is one of five properties of The Discovery Leisure Company's portfolio of distinctive hotels and resorts. Get updates through Club Paradise Palawan's official website at http://www.clubparadisepalawan.com.

Contact
Jane Santiago
***@discovery.com.ph
End
Source:
Email:***@discovery.com.ph
Tags:top resort in Coron, summer in Coron, Club Paradise Palawan
Industry:Travel
Location:Coron - Palawan - Philippines
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Club Paradise Palawan News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 25, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share