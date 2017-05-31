News By Tag
Experience a Happy Summer in Paradise at the Top Resort in Coron
Escape to paradise with this exciting summer package from the tropical oasis, Club Paradise Palawan.
Plan a trip to Palawan and choose to stay at Club Paradise. This summer, the top resort in Coron is offering the Happy Summer in Paradise deal. Enjoy a 3-day, 2-night accommodation for a special starting rate of PHP 20,500++ in a Hillside Room, PHP 24,500++ in a Garden Suite and PHP 28,500++ in a Sunset Villa. The package is inclusive of a delightful daily breakfast for two at Firefish Restaurant, an exciting day tour to Malpagalen Island, a relaxing signature massage for two at Glow Spa, a special discount on the sumptuous Boodle Fight and an exclusive discount on unlimited cocktails during Happy Hour. Terms and conditions apply. Minimum of 2 nights stay is required.
Booking and stay dates are until 31 May 2017 only!
Book this special deal using the promo code HAPPY at http://www.clubparadisepalawan.com/
About Club Paradise Palawan
Club Paradise Palawan is a 19-hectare island resort in Dimakya Island of Coron, dotted along UNESCO's marine sanctuary. The exclusive property features 54 rooms and cottages with scenic views of nature, as well as a spa, restaurant, and two bars. Coron is a haven for the gentle dugong, colorful flora and fauna, and world-class reef and wreck dive sites. Exciting day trip options include Coron Island Tour, Calauit Safari, Bottom Fishing and Island Hopping.
Club Paradise Palawan is one of five properties of The Discovery Leisure Company's portfolio of distinctive hotels and resorts. Get updates through Club Paradise Palawan's official website at http://www.clubparadisepalawan.com.
