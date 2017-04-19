News By Tag
Safe And Durable Spray Green Grass Paint At Huge Discount Price Up For Sale On Bulk Purchase
An extensive range of top quality, safe, environmentally-friendly, and durable spray green grass paint is being offered on a leading field marking paint store online. Shipping service for bulk orders is provided free of cost.
Use this spray TurfWorks green grass paint on golf courses, football fields, soccer fields, home yards, and commercial lawns among others. They're durable and safe to use.
TurfWorks spray green grass paints are formulated, tested and manufactured at its own production facility of a leading field marking paint store, US Specialty Coatings. Find an extensive range of spray green grass paint types and every type of them is super concentrated, environmentally-
TurfWorks permanent turf colorant paint dye can color brown grass to lush green, beautify natural grass and turn brown, dormant, unhealthy grass to a lush healthy green color. They are water-resistant when dry and don't fade nor turn blue after application.
Coverage area of green grass paint depends on its dilution ratio, intensity of green color required and the height of the grass. Speed of the application is another determiner as to how much of paint would be necessary for it.
"Our spray green grass paint line can be used on golf courses, football fields, soccer fields, home yards, and commercial lawns," said an executive of the field marking paint store, www.usspecialtycoatings.com
Available in several shades Original, SouthWestern, SugarHill, CaliGreen, NorthEastern, and ACC green among several others. "Feel free to contact us for any inquiries regarding products, prices and shipping services," said the executive.
About the US Specialty Coatings:
US Specialty manufactures athletic field marking paints, paint striping machines, athletic field accessories, traffic paints, marking paints, industrial coatings, protective coatings, specialty custom coatings, architectural paints, floor waxes and janitorial products. They're serving customers all over the world since its establishment in 1995. Founded on the strength of technical knowledge and expertise in the Chemical industry, especially in paints and coatings, USSC continues to thrive and grow and is proud of its accomplishments as a formulator and manufacturer of its own cutting-edge coating products.
Business site:
http://www.usspecialtycoatings.com/
Business Name:
US Specialty Coatings
Address:
1000 McFarland 400 Blvd.
Alpharetta, Atlanta, Georgia (GA) 30004
Toll Free: 800-2-STRIPE
Fax: 770-740-8125
Talk to on: 1-800-278-7473 or 1-800-2-STRIPE
Contact
US Specialty Coatings
***@citytechcorp.com
