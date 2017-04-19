 
A Free Diabetes Check up & Awareness Camp was held at Astang Ayurveda by VAERSHA

A free diabetes check up and awareness camp has been held at Astang Ayurveda, Bhubaneswar, organized by VAERSHA
 
 
diabetes-free-camp
diabetes-free-camp
BHUBANESWAR, India - April 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Diabetes is a world wide social concern in this era. India is considered to be the second capital of diabetes. The prime minister and the health department gives stress and focus over diabetes management with ayurveda and alternative medicines. Keeping it in view NGO VAERSHA conducted a diabetes check up and awareness camp on 25th March 2017 with kind permission of the CDMO, Bhubaneswar.

For the purpose Astang Ayurevda Hospital provided space and technical support. The chief executive of Bhumika eye hospital, Mr. Bhisma Rath graced the occasion as the chief guest. The meeting was presided by Dr. AP Nayak, the secretary of VAERSHA. Mr. Rath enlighten the complications and social reciprocation of diabetes. He talked about the value of food habit, life style, joint family culture and spiritualism. According to him the things are very much precious and valuable to prevent and manage diabetes.

Dr. Nayak talked to the audience about the pathogenesis, progress, complications, management of diabetes.

Mr. Bubu Babu conducted the blood sugar checking program and Soubhagya Pattnaik, the eminent social worker was present to coordinate the program. The students from the nearby Ayurvedic college volunteered at the diabetes camp.62 persons attended the camp and were examined through the test. the camp was organized successfull.

please visit for information on diabetes http://www.astangayurveda.com/diabetes-care/

Contact
Ambika Nayak
09437055021
***@astangayurveda.com
