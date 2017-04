A Free Diabetes Check up & Awareness Camp was held at Astang Ayurveda by VAERSHA

A free diabetes check up and awareness camp has been held at Astang Ayurveda, Bhubaneswar, organized by VAERSHA

-- Diabetes is a world wide social concern in this era. India is considered to be the second capital of diabetes. The prime minister and the health department gives stress and focus over diabetes management with ayurveda and alternative medicines. Keeping it in viewconducted a diabetes check up and awareness camp on 25March 2017 with kind permission of the CDMO, Bhubaneswar.For the purposeHospital provided space and technical support. The chief executive of Bhumika eye hospital,graced the occasion as the chief guest. The meeting was presided by, the secretary of VAERSHA. Mr. Rath enlighten the complications and social reciprocation of diabetes. He talked about the value of food habit, life style, joint family culture and spiritualism. According to him the things are very much precious and valuable to prevent and manage diabetes.Dr. Nayak talked to the audience about the pathogenesis, progress, complications, management of diabetes.Mr. Bubu Babu conducted the blood sugar checking program and, the eminent social worker was present to coordinate the program. The students from the nearby Ayurvedic college volunteered at the diabetes camp.62 persons attended the camp and were examined through the test. the camp was organized successfull.please visit for information on diabetes http://www.astangayurveda.com/ diabetes-care/