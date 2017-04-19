News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
A Free Diabetes Check up & Awareness Camp was held at Astang Ayurveda by VAERSHA
A free diabetes check up and awareness camp has been held at Astang Ayurveda, Bhubaneswar, organized by VAERSHA
For the purpose Astang Ayurevda Hospital provided space and technical support. The chief executive of Bhumika eye hospital, Mr. Bhisma Rath graced the occasion as the chief guest. The meeting was presided by Dr. AP Nayak, the secretary of VAERSHA. Mr. Rath enlighten the complications and social reciprocation of diabetes. He talked about the value of food habit, life style, joint family culture and spiritualism. According to him the things are very much precious and valuable to prevent and manage diabetes.
Dr. Nayak talked to the audience about the pathogenesis, progress, complications, management of diabetes.
Mr. Bubu Babu conducted the blood sugar checking program and Soubhagya Pattnaik, the eminent social worker was present to coordinate the program. The students from the nearby Ayurvedic college volunteered at the diabetes camp.62 persons attended the camp and were examined through the test. the camp was organized successfull.
please visit for information on diabetes http://www.astangayurveda.com/
Contact
Ambika Nayak
09437055021
***@astangayurveda.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse