MICE360 launches its Kickstarter Campaign For Its Hosted Cybersecurity Data Protection APP

We are sure based on our past successes in software that the product will have mass adoption as its easy to use through a mobile application and it provides a simple yet powerful tool that does one simple job, protect your data at all times, anywhere
 
 
BETHESDA, Md. - April 25, 2017 - PRLog -- About this project

MICE360 are concerned that the majority of the people we spoke to did not know how to protect their data. Most solutions are too complex and expensive. We decided to address that by placing a solution on the Cloud, thats powerful, yet easy to use.

We want to test the market perception of our hosted MICE360 Cybersecurity product + APP, we will launch in July.

We call it the "Democratization of Cybersecurity", we thought Kickstarter would be a good platform to test feedback from the market and reward our initial first customers.

Please take a look, give us your thoughts and comments (positive and negative, we take it all as constructive please!), we will continue to add and refine the product with your comments before we launch it!, so the market gets what it wants at the price it is willing to pay.

We are a team of veteran Entrepreneurs, Doctors and Software Engineers, who see a tremendous problem in the fact that most people cannot protect their data.

Cybersecurity is tough and expensive.  We took a Cybersecurity platform that has been the result of $4m in development.  The platform has been penetration tested and has passed everything thrown at it.  It achieved HITRUST certification with the highest possible score.

MICE360's main product is a mobile application that is downloaded from the Cloud. It is a monthly subscription which starts at $25 per user to store and share unlimited amounts of your data.  This application ties into a very powerful certified platform that is the result of four years of software development and design.

By placing this platform on the Cloud, we can bring the best tools used primarily by the large enterprises down to a level which is affordable for the everyone!.

www.mice-360.com

http://kck.st/2pZ4USN

MICE360
shahal@mice-360.com
