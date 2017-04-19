 
Industry News





Ecosmob Announces Launch of WebRTC for Child Education Development Services

Ecosmob, an Ahmedabad based IT development company, launched WebRTC for child education development technologies and aims to revolutionize learning across India.
 
 
ARLINGTON, Texas - April 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Ecosmob, an Ahmedabad based IT development company, announced the launch of development services using WebRTC. The focus is on using WebRTC for child education. Speaking on the occasion a representative of Ecosmob said, "We have an expert team specializing in WebRTC technologies. WebRTC client is an open project that allows real time communication capabilities. Ecosmob leverages the real time communication capabilities to offer development services to the educational sector, especially child education in India."

He went on to elaborate that WebRTC client will allow real time educational sessions to be carried out over browsers and mobile devices and this will revolutionize child education in India as rich multi-media content can be delivered and children can access them anywhere at anytime. Remote learning is nothing new in higher education but Ecosmob, an Indian technology leader, will primarily focus on leveraging the power of WebRTC for child education in India. It will develop technologies and applications that will allow content to be delivered not only in English but a host of vernacular languages.

The company is in the process of tying up with independent educational institutions and it is also in talks with government education boards to introduce this technology that will bring education to children in far flung places and to those who may be economically disadvantaged and unable to attend classrooms.  The technology can just as well be used by students who attend regular schools to enhance their knowledge level and prepare themselves for classroom instructions.

"We believe our implementation of WebRTC client (https://www.ecosmob.com/webrtc-client/) for child education will raise the quality of education in India. Of course, we are not limited to India and offer WebRTC services worldwide," stated the spokesman of Ecosmob.

Ecosmob is engaged in a host of IT services such as VoIP, app development, web development and custom development for enterprises across the world. WebRTC based child education is its latest. "We aim to transform education for children worldwide by our WebRTC services," concluded the spokesman of Ecosmob.

About
Ecosmob is located in Ahmedabad and offers VoIP, App development and web development services to enterprises globally. They may be contacted by phone on 1 303 997 3139, email sales@ecosmob.com or via their website http://www.ecosmob.com.

