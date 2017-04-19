Old School Square to Present Six Great Concerts & a Comedy Smash Hit in May

Blues on the Square

-- Old School Square to Present Six Great Concerts & a Comedy Smash Hit in MayFree Friday Concerts – May 5, 19 & 26Blues on the Square – May 11 & 25One Funny Mother – May 19-20Jim Caruso's Cast Party – May 23Tickets Now On Sale for All Seven Fun-Filled Events at www.OldSchoolSquare.orgDELRAY BEACH, FL – April 21, 2017 – Old School Square is presenting seven outstanding shows and concerts in May. Tickets for all of them are available for online purchase now at www.OldSchoolSquare.org.May 5 at 7:30 pm (Friday)Free Friday Concerts – Spring SeriesRemixTop 40/R&B/Rock. Weather permitting; bring lawn chairs, and bring the family, but no pets or outside food and beverage. Food trucks and cash bar are available.Location: Old School Square PavilionTickets: FREEMay 11 at 7:30 pm (Thursday)Blues on the Square presentsJay Blue BandThe sound of Americana, Blues, Rock and Soul. Experience some of Florida's best blues bands. Bring chairs, but no pets or outside food and beverage. Food trucks, popcorn, ice cream. Sponsored by Lagunitas and Old School Bakery.Location: Old School Square PavilionTickets: $5 at the gate (general admission); $5 beersMay 19 at 7:30 pm (Friday)Free Friday Concerts – Spring SeriesRoyal MajestiqueJumbo Lounge. Weather permitting; bring lawn chairs, and bring the family, but no pets or outside food and beverage. Food trucks and cash bar are available.Location: Old School Square PavilionTickets: FREEMay 19-20 at 8 pm (Friday & Saturday)One Funny MotherOne Funny Mother stars comedian, former Miss New Jersey, and married mother of three, DENA BLIZZARD in her hilarious solo comedy show about the trials and tribulations of motherhood and marriage. An outrageous and side-splitting 80 minutes of sass that follows Dena on her hilarious journey through a day of cleaning as she prepares for her big "Girls Night Out." One Funny Mother has toured the United States and was recently named "Best One Woman Show" at the 2015 United Solo Festival in New York City. One Funny Mother is a great "Girls Night Out" or Date Night for anyone that IS a mom, HAS a mom or is MARRIED to a mom.Location: Crest Theatre at Old School SquareTickets: $41 & $31May 23 at 8 pm (Tuesday)Jim Caruso's Cast PartyAn Extreme Open MicWith Billy Stritch, PianoDirect from the legendary Birdland in New York City, it's the "on the road" version of Cast Party, a wildly popular weekly soiree since 2003. This will be the fifth time that Cast Party has come to town. Host Caruso says, "Billy and I have been thrilled at the turnout of extraordinary musical talent that has taken part in these magical nights. The level of talent has been off-the-charts!"Location: Crest Theatre at Old School SquareTickets: $35(Note: Four tables are available for up to five guests each. The cost is $250 per table, including a bottle of wine and table service. Tables must be purchased directly through the Box Office.)May 25 at 7:30 pm (Thursday)Blues on the Square presentsGabe Stillman & The Billtown GiantsAmericana/Blues/Rock/Soul. Experience some of Florida's best Blue bands. Bring chairs, but no pets or outside food and beverage. Food trucks, popcorn, ice cream. Sponsored by Lagunitas and Old School Bakery.Location: Old School Square PavilionTickets: $5 at the gate (general admission); $5 beersMay 26 at 7:30 pm (Friday)Free Friday Concerts – Spring SeriesRod Stewart ExperienceTribute Concert. Weather permitting; bring lawn chairs, and bring the family, but no pets or outside food and beverage. Food trucks and cash bar are available.Location: Old School Square PavilionTickets: FREEHow to Get Tickets:Tickets for all seven concerts and shows in May 2017 can be purchased online at www.OldSchoolSquare.org or by calling the Box Office at 561.243.7922, ext. 1.About Old School Square:Old School Square is the center of arts & entertainment in downtown Delray Beach and has served as the community's gathering place for over 25 years. The historic campus welcomes half a million people each year for programs, classes, events and rental activities and includes the intimate Crest Theatre (in the restored 1925 Delray High School building) the Cornell Art Museum (in the 1913 Delray Elementary building), and the Fieldhouse (c. 1925). The Pavilion, which opened in 2002, hosts outdoor concerts and shows. The Creative Arts School (2nd floor of the Crest Theatre building) offers art, photography and writing classes. Old School Square also serves as a venue for community, corporate, private and media events. For information on all programs and services, call 561-243-7922 or visit OldSchoolSquare.org.Available for Interview:Melissa Carter, Director of Marketing & Public RelationsOld School Square561.243.7922, ext, 322 / mcarter@oldschool.orgMedia Contact:Gary SchweikhartPR-BS, Inc.561.756.4298 / gary@pr-bs.net