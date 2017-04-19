 
News By Tag
* Gps Tracking
* Vehicle Tracking
* Phone Tracking
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Automotive
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Spring
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
25242322212019


LoneStar Tracking Launches New GPS Vehicle Tracking System

Undercuts market to make GPS Tracking affordable for everyone
 
 
LST Logo-200x154
LST Logo-200x154
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Gps Tracking
* Vehicle Tracking
* Phone Tracking

Industry:
* Automotive

Location:
* Spring - Texas - US

Subject:
* Products

SPRING, Texas - April 25, 2017 - PRLog -- LoneStar Tracking LLC announced this week the launch of its latest GPS tracker - the $119 GPS Tracker. This GPS tracker includes 2 years of service and is a perfect solution for those who wish to have real-time location visibility for their field assets, equipment and vehicles, with no monthly fees on the Verizon network.

Christine Kyle, CEO and co-founder of LoneStar Tracking stated, "the news has been filled with stolen vehicle reports, missing persons, and identity thefts.  Lonestar Tracking has developed a cost-effective solution to help others retrieve their stolen property quickly and efficiently."

LoneStar Tracking saw a gap in the GPS tracking market that needed to be filled.  GPS tracking devices have been available for many years, but with a very high price.  This made the technology out of reach for the average consumer.  The team of core engineers at LoneStar Tracking have developed a solution that makes GPS tracking affordable for everyone.  To get started, the end user would purchase the GPS tracker from our website for $119.  This includes the tracker and 2 years of unlimited tracking service.  At the end of the two years, you can renew for only $20 per year.  So, what makes our product different?

• Only $119 for two years of unlimited GPS tracking, while others charge about $30 per month.
• Our trackers use the Verizon Network, while others use T-Mobile.
• Multiple trackers to choose from, including a small, battery powered waterproof unit that attaches to an asset with rare earth magnets.
• Our devices work across North America, while others are restricted to the USA only.

About our Company:   LoneStar Tracking is a woman owned minority business operating in the Lone Star State.  We have presence in Houston, San Marcos and Dallas to better serve our customers.  All of our senior engineers have a background in either telematics or technology, which help LoneStar be an innovator in this changing market.  www.LoneStarTracking.com or toll-free 1-877-777-8636

Contact
LoneStar Tracking LLC
***@lonestartracking.com
End
Source:
Email:***@lonestartracking.com Email Verified
Tags:Gps Tracking, Vehicle Tracking, Phone Tracking
Industry:Automotive
Location:Spring - Texas - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 25, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share