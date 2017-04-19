News By Tag
LoneStar Tracking Launches New GPS Vehicle Tracking System
Undercuts market to make GPS Tracking affordable for everyone
Christine Kyle, CEO and co-founder of LoneStar Tracking stated, "the news has been filled with stolen vehicle reports, missing persons, and identity thefts. Lonestar Tracking has developed a cost-effective solution to help others retrieve their stolen property quickly and efficiently."
LoneStar Tracking saw a gap in the GPS tracking market that needed to be filled. GPS tracking devices have been available for many years, but with a very high price. This made the technology out of reach for the average consumer. The team of core engineers at LoneStar Tracking have developed a solution that makes GPS tracking affordable for everyone. To get started, the end user would purchase the GPS tracker from our website for $119. This includes the tracker and 2 years of unlimited tracking service. At the end of the two years, you can renew for only $20 per year. So, what makes our product different?
• Only $119 for two years of unlimited GPS tracking, while others charge about $30 per month.
• Our trackers use the Verizon Network, while others use T-Mobile.
• Multiple trackers to choose from, including a small, battery powered waterproof unit that attaches to an asset with rare earth magnets.
• Our devices work across North America, while others are restricted to the USA only.
About our Company: LoneStar Tracking is a woman owned minority business operating in the Lone Star State. We have presence in Houston, San Marcos and Dallas to better serve our customers. All of our senior engineers have a background in either telematics or technology, which help LoneStar be an innovator in this changing market. www.LoneStarTracking.com or toll-free 1-877-777-8636
