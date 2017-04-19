Country(s)
Staggering Growth: CEO Coaching International Clients Grow at Four Times the National Average
CEOs and Entrepreneurs working with CEO Coaching International have seen measurable profit growth year over year. The 2017 results, averaged over all CEO Coaching International clients are 35% growth in CAGR and 111% year-on-year growth for clients working with the firm for four years. The national average CAGR for all markets is 7.98% as reported by NYU. CEO Coaching International clients have grown four times the national average.
CEO Coaching International is also the only CEO and Entrepreneur coaching firm that releases profit growth results experienced by clients. This is the 5th consecutive year that the profit growth results have been in the triple digits.
Mark Moses, the CEO and President of CEO Coaching International, created the methodology, now detailed in the best-selling book Make BIG Happen, based on four questions, which allows organizations to see real results quickly. They are:
1. What do you want? (Vision)
2. What do you have to do? (Action)
3. What could get in the way? (Anticipate)
4. How do you hold yourself accountable?
The CEO Coaching International team has decades of experience founding, building, turning around, and selling successful businesses; leading fast-growing organizations;
About CEO Coaching International
CEO Coaching International is an executive coaching company that works with the world's top entrepreneurs, CEOs and companies to dramatically grow their business, develop their people, and elevate their own performance. For more information, please visit: http://www.ceocoachinginternational.com
