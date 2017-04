MOBB United, Inc to partner with 4th Annual Scandal-less Mother's Day Brunch

MOBB United, Inc.

--to partner with the 4Annual Scandal-less Mother's Day Brunch. MOBB United is a resource and voice for Moms of Black sons working to change the treatment and perception of Black boys and men by law enforcement and in society. What started as a Facebook group following the deaths ofandhas in less than a year become an organization with more than 170,000 members worldwide. "We're excited to be supporting the 4Annual Scandal-less Mother's Day Brunch. Moms have the toughest job of all, and it's especially challenging if you're trying to balance motherhood and a career in the public sphere," said MOBB United Founder Depelsha McGruder. MOBB United has a strong and growing membership base in Los Angeles, led by Communications Chair Vanessa McCullers. Representatives will be on hand onat 11am at the beautifulin Burbank. In keeping with the scandal-less tradition guests will be pampered with, swag items, a full brunch buffet and bottomless mimosas. The 2017 honorees are Melanie Fiona and Kristina Kuzmic., is a Canadian R&B recording artist. She was born and raised in Toronto. She started her career in 2002 as part of a Canadian musical girl band trio X-Quisite. She went on to be part of The Renaissance (with rapper), and under the name Syren Hall, recorded reggae songs. Melanie holds twofor "" withhas become a Youtube sensation with her "mom-centric"videos about raising children and juggling all of life's challenges. With overviews across media outlets and websites worldwide, Kristina already has a voice and personality that has proven to be a hit with a massive audience (from young millennials through Gen-Xers and even Baby Boomers).Past celebrity guests include(VH-1's Basketball Wives Executive Producer),(Price is Right, Meet the Smiths),(SIS Jewelry, LL COOL J),(America's Next Top Model),t,(Flex and Shanice) and others. Please contact Dayna Williams-Hunter (818) 794-9832 or totalexposepr@ gmail.com for more information. To purchase tickets please visit https://scandallessbrunch.ticketbud.com