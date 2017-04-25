MOBB United, Inc to partner with 4th Annual Scandal-less Mother's Day Brunch

BURBANK, Calif.
- April 24, 2017
- PRLog
-- Moms of Black Boys United, Inc (MOBB)
to partner with the 4th
Annual Scandal-less Mother's Day Brunch. MOBB United is a resource and voice for Moms of Black sons working to change the treatment and perception of Black boys and men by law enforcement and in society. What started as a Facebook group following the deaths of Alton Sterling
and Philando Castilem
has in less than a year become an organization with more than 170,000 members worldwide. "We're excited to be supporting the 4th
Annual Scandal-less Mother's Day Brunch. Moms have the toughest job of all, and it's especially challenging if you're trying to balance motherhood and a career in the public sphere," said MOBB United Founder Depelsha McGruder. MOBB United has a strong and growing membership base in Los Angeles, led by Communications Chair Vanessa McCullers. Representatives will be on hand on Saturday, May 13, 2017
at 11am at the beautiful Castaway Restaurant
in Burbank. In keeping with the scandal-less tradition guests will be pampered with manicures
, massages
, swag items, a full brunch buffet and bottomless mimosas. The 2017 honorees are Melanie Fiona and Kristina Kuzmic.Melanie Fiona
, is a Canadian R&B recording artist. She was born and raised in Toronto. She started her career in 2002 as part of a Canadian musical girl band trio X-Quisite. She went on to be part of The Renaissance (with rapper Drake
), and under the name Syren Hall, recorded reggae songs. Melanie holds two Grammy Awards
for "Fool for You
" with CeeLo Green
.Kristina Kuzmic
has become a Youtube sensation with her "mom-centric"
videos about raising children and juggling all of life's challenges. With over 300 million
views across media outlets and websites worldwide, Kristina already has a voice and personality that has proven to be a hit with a massive audience (from young millennials through Gen-Xers and even Baby Boomers).
Past celebrity guests include Shaunie O'Neal
(VH-1's Basketball Wives Executive Producer), Gwendolyn Osborne-Smith
(Price is Right, Meet the Smiths), Simone I. Smith
(SIS Jewelry, LL COOL J), Eva Marcille
(America's Next Top Model), Kyla Prat
t, Torrei Hart
, Shanice
(Flex and Shanice) and others. Please contact Dayna Williams-Hunter (818) 794-9832 or totalexposepr@gmail.com
for more information. To purchase tickets please visit https://scandallessbrunch.ticketbud.com