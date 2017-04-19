Country(s)
FoodNicheX Hosts Live Event To Connect New Jerseyans With Nutrition Experts
NEW YORK - April 25, 2017 - PRLog -- According to The State of Obesity: Better Policies for a Healthier America, 25.6% of adults in New Jersey are considered obese. Many suffer from health challenges that come with their weight. While many desire to eat better, they are not informed enough to make the right decision.
FoodnicheX (www.foodnichex.co), a platform created with the objective to inspire, educate and empower people to live healthier lives by facilitating conversation around good nutrition is taking steps to address this problem.
The next in the company's series of educational seminars is scheduled to take place on May 2 2017 at Rutgers University. This event is free to the public but registration is required, information can be found here . Attendees at the live event will hear from leading nutritional experts from Rutgers Nutrition Department. There will also be a question and answer session and other audience participation opportunities.
The event will open with a lecture by Dr Xenia Morin, a GMO expert and an associate professor at Rutgers University, on what consumers need to know about Genetically Modified Food. The lecture will be followed by a panel discussion focused on how to create a healthier future via good nutrition. Joining Dr Morin on the panel are two fellow Rutgers University Faculty members - Dr Nurgul Fitzgerald, a registered dietitian and associate professor and Dr Salome Rao, a registered dietitian and assistant professor at the Nutritional Department.
This community outreach event aims to educate members of the community on simple practical strategies that can be adopted to enrich their lives through good nutrition. Companies interested in learning more or partnering with Foodniche are encouraged to reach out to support@foodniche.me
