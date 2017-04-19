News By Tag
Julie P. Bookbinder, Of Counsel, Greenberg Traurig, LLP to Speak at NPE Patent Litigation
About Julie P. Bookbinder
Julie P. Bookbinder is a registered patent attorney with over 10 years of experience. She has worked in many areas of IP including patent, trademark, copyright, and trade secret litigation, patent prosecution, and non-litigation enforcement of trademarks and copyrights. Julie has participated in one patent trial, two trademark trials, and an arbitration relating to copyright and contract issues at which she took a witness. Julie has taken and defended numerous fact and expert witness depositions, and argued at motion and Markman hearings in federal courts. Her experience spans a wide range of technologies and industry sectors, including financial services, aerospace, automotive, avionics, biotechnology, chemical, consumer products, electronics, medical devices, and online/website technology.
About Greenberg Traurig, LLP
Greenberg Traurig is an international law firm with approximately 2000 attorneys and governmental affairs professionals in more than 38 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The firm's attorneys help client's bridge diverse legal systems and cultures, with a focus on efficient, effective strategic advice and legal services. Greenberg Traurig's multidisciplinary team includes lawyers who have been the chief legal officers at major multinational companies and have spent years solving real-world problems in the business, political and legal arenas.
Event Synopsis:
Patent law continues to undergo important changes in the statutory, judicial and regulatory arenas, which are having a palpable impact on litigation. Among the most fertile areas are lawsuits for damages for infringement of design patents. The influx of lawsuits by non-practicing entities (NPEs) formed for the sole purpose of acquiring and asserting patents, accounts for more than 60% of all patent litigation.
In this LIVE Webcast, a panel of thought leaders and professionals assembled by The Knowledge Group will spot patent litigation trends and issues to keep an eye on in 2017, including patent law reforms and developments in the different jurisdictions. Speakers will also present key issues and unique challenges arising from the U.S. and South African Patent Landscape.
Key Topics Include:
• Cases before U.S. and South African Supreme Court
• The Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) and the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) Activities
• Design Patent Infringement Claims in the U.S. and South Africa
• NPE Patent Litigation
• Software Patent Claims
• Effect of America Invents Act (AIA) and the South African Patent Act
• Recent Trends and Developments
About The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register for an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org/
