DJs Join to Fight Substance Abuse

Lakewood Music Festival: A Festival to Help Fight Substance Abuse and Help Those in Need

Contact

Ruben Rosario

***@rezvidal.com Ruben Rosario

End

-- As the summer music festival season approaches, several of Tampa's top DJs are coming together to kick it off with a great time while helping those who face problems like hunger, homelessness, and mental, physical and substance abuse.Reasonable Service Extended Hands Tampa is a non-profit organization that provides services for those in need, and many of Tampa's top DJs are rallying together to support the cause by performing at the Lakewood Music Festival (LMF) where a portion of all proceeds will be donated to Reasonable Service to help accomplish their mission."The electronic dance music culture is often portrayed as being about drugs, but as DJs we want to help those who have been impacted by substance abuse," said Ruben "Rez Vidal" Rosario, one of the DJs performing at LMF.Tim Lockett, better known as DJ Erossaid, "I've seen a lot of people struggling with homelessness and drugs, and I see this as an opportunity to encourage those in a cycle of destruction and emptiness to seek a positive direction from positive people.""LMF is just one of many events we are planning to positively impact the community," said Brandon Crowder, also known as DJ Ophicial.Lakewood Music Festival will be held May 6-7, 2017, 12pm to 2am, at Dwight Lakewood Ranch, 1502 Lakewood Road, Lakeland, FL 33805. Over 20 DJs will be bringing their best to party with you and help those in need at the same time. Tickets are only $20, and parking is $5.In the words of Issac "DJ Cerberus" Cintron, "Leave the drugs, and let the music carry you through. Happiness will follow just right around the corner."