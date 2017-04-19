ADA Conformity: It's more than just lawsuits

Everything you need to know to make your website ADA conforming

-- You may have heard about the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), but do you know how it applies to your digital presence?The ADA is a law that prohibits discrimination against individuals with disabilities to make sure that people with disabilities have the same rights and opportunities as everyone else. As part of the ADA, the law mandats that websites should abide by a minimum set of best practices to ensure that users with impairments have equal access to the world-wide web. The challenge with the ADA conformity clause is that Congress did not establish any guidelines regarding ADA conforming websites. Over the years, as the legal system has dealt with lawsuits related to ADA conformity and website access, courts have leveraged guidelines established by the world-wide web consortium (W3C), as guidelines by which to interpret the ADA conformity of specific sites. The W3C guidelines, known as the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) are organized in three different levels, level A, AA and AAA. The court system has largely held that websites must meet level A and AA guidelines to be considered "conforming."The default answer is legal protection. Over the past few years a series of well publicized law suits have been brought against website owners resulting in awards that range from as little as a few thousand dollars to many tens of thousands of dollars. While protecting your business from ADA lawsuits is a very viable reason to ensure your website is ADA conforming, there is a much larger issue at play. By not providing ADA access to your website, you are alienating the nearly 20%* of US consumers who have some form of disability. Having ADA conformity on a business website is more than good legal advice, it's smart business advice.What exactly do you need to consider before making your site ADA conforming? ADA conformity for websites is largely based on four core areas:How does the website work when visually impaired visitors arrive? Is it screen-reader friendly? Are there elements of the site that are only accessible with a mouse and do not have keyboard access?Auditory conformity is largely focused on the interaction of audio and the user. Specifically, do any videos included on the website contain closed captioning?Can users access your website without relying on a mouse? Is keyboard navigation of all items on your site, including carousels, possible?Cognitive conformity deals with issues around font size, color, contrast and accessibility for users who may have learning or interpretive impairments.There are three key considerations to ensuring that your website is ADA conforming: Technology, process, and design.On the technology front, the most important question is about your Content Management System (CMS). Is your CMS capable of creating ADA conforming websites? Do you have alert-systems in place in the CMS that will flag when ADA conformity issues are introduced in your site? ADA conformity is not a "do it and forget it" approach; modern websites are constantly evolving, changing, and being updated.With the constant evolution of websites, having an ADA-friendly development process is also critical. If your website development is done in-house, you need to ensure that planning and testing for ADA conformity is a core part of your website design and development process. If you work with an agency or a third-party vendor it's important that your vendor have a well thought out and documented process for creating ADA conforming content and checking for problems.Finally, ADA conforming design must consider a whole set of subtleties and nuances that might escape the untrained eye. Once again, it's essential to ensure that your in-house or agency designers understand ADA conformity issues and have had experience dealing with ADA conforming design.To understand the complexities of ADA conformity, consider a couple of quick examples of some of the subtle changes that must be made to a traditional website to achieve ADA conformity.How much of your website can be controlled and used with just a keyboard? Having full access to all content without having to rely on a mouse is a critical part of ADA conformityIs your website friendly to people with visual disabilities?Is your content screen-reader friendly?Finally, consider something as simple and, seemingly, straight-forward as a form on your website. While placing field labels within the field may provide a "unique" look, it often makes the form unreadable for screen readers.You can self-certify for ADA conformity. In addition, there are several third-party organizations that will provide ADA conformity audits to provide you with a full report, either confirming that your website conforms to ADA guidelines as of a specific date, or providing you with an audit of the changes necessary to become ADA conforming. There is no such thing as a "guarantee" that having an ADA-conforming website will provide 100% protection from lawsuits. It does, however, significantly lower your risk.The issue of ADA conformity for websites is not new, and is not likely to go away any time soon. Any consumer-facing business, but especially location-based businesses like hospitality, retail, or financial-services businesses, should make ADA conformity a core part of their business strategy and of their website development process. Not having ADA conformity as a central goal of your website strategy, is simply asking for trouble, and sends the wrong signal to your client-base.