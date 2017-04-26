News By Tag
Akingsny Exclusive One Day Soho Popup
" We are definitely very excited, come enjoy some lets build vibes. " says Alan King, the founder of AKINGSNY. The store will be open from 11AM-7PM. This is an event you surely do not want to miss.You can RSVP for the event through here:
Visit http://www.akingsny.com/
Address: 393 BROADWAY, NEW YORK, NEW YORK 10013
From 11Am-7PM, indulge in complimentary beverages from sponsors, a live photo booth, and a mix of various independent brands such as Garments Co, Grand Supply, Reuben Oliver, Urbansun and more.
