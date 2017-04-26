 
Akingsny Exclusive One Day Soho Popup

 
 
POPUP FLIER
POPUP FLIER
NEW YORK - May 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Following a successful Autumn/ Winter 2017 Show, AKINGSNY announces an exclusive SOHO POPUP shop on May 13th. This event is in collaboration with their sister company CLIQUP, and they will be exhibiting alongside other independent brands. The space may be familiar to some for previously presenting Kanye West's The Life of Pablo Tour popup. This upcoming event provides a collective of independent brands, high definition images and art pieces to be showcased to their audience.

" We are definitely very excited, come enjoy some lets build vibes. " says Alan King, the founder of AKINGSNY. The store will be open from 11AM-7PM. This is an event you surely do not want to miss.You can RSVP for the event through here:

Visit http://www.akingsny.com/events for details
Address: 393 BROADWAY, NEW YORK, NEW YORK 10013


From 11Am-7PM, indulge in complimentary beverages from sponsors, a live photo booth, and a mix of various independent brands such as Garments Co, Grand Supply, Reuben Oliver, Urbansun and more.
