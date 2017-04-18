 
Industry News





Commissioner Dale V.C. Holness Honors Joshua's Heart's Volunteers For National Volunteer Week

In celebration of National Volunteer Week, Broward County Commissioners recognizes volunteers with Joshua's Heart Foundation for all their hard work and dedication to service.
 
 
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - April 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Students and politicians alike gather to honor those who serve the least of citizens in our community. On Tuesday, April 25th, volunteers from Joshua's Heart Foundation will come together during the Broward County Commission meeting to receive certificates of appreciation from the county and 4 special standouts will receive the  highest honor bestowed on volunteers, the Presidential Certificate of Service.

These students have taken the meaning of philanthropy to another level. So, impressive has been their contribution to society, that District 9 County Commissioner, the Honorable Dale V.C. Holness will be elevating their recognition with a certificate of honor from the county. Additionally, Holness with the support of the Board of County Commissioners will present the organization and its founder, Joshua Williams, with a proclamation from Broward County; all this during National Volunteer week, which is April 23rd – 29th.

Joshua Williams is extremely proud of the way his volunteers have conducted their lives throughout the years. "Our students are not just helping to receive service  hours for school projects, they are helping because they care," said Williams. "I am humbled to be a part of this celebration and even more so humbled by the fact that our Elves and our work is being recognized at such a high level," he continued.

Students will gather at 10:00am on Tuesday, April 25th in the Commission Chambers located at 115 S Andrews Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, room 422. Ceremonial presentations will be conducted prior to commission business.

Interview and photo opportunities are available, please contact Karen at A Better Concept PR via phone 954-566-2712, or email kgrey@abetterconcept.com,  for scheduling.

The list of Honorees are as follows:

• Alexandria Rodriguez          Don Estridge High Tech Middle
• Chloe Bloom          Don Estridge High Tech Middle School
• Krystal Tome          Aventura Charter School
• Nicolas Perez**          Belen Jesuit Prep
• Anielya Wells Miller          Dillard School of the Performing Arts
• James Jackson          Gulliver Preparatory
• Casey Rhule          Hagen Road Elementary
• Deniel Dookan          Hallandale High School
• Christen Rhule*          Nova High School
• Amogh Baranwal          Pembroke Pines Charter Elementary FSU Campus
• Colin Wanless*          Pine Crest
• Matthew Wanless**          Pine Crest
• Ryan Rowe          Sheridan Technical High School
• Sofia Vasquez          Somerset Academy
• Sienna Bloom          Verde Elementary
• Angelina Bowman          Wellington Landings Middle School
• Corynn Moraca
• Hayden Mersereau
• Haylee Mersereau
• Jack Flittner
• Jonathan Rosen
• Jasmin Gopie          Bak Middle School of the Arts
• Mason Mc Gahey          Beacon Cove Intermediate School
• Melina Mc Gahey          Independence Middle School
• Zachary Hollender          Margate Middle School

• * Gold Presidential Award          ** Silver Presidential Award

Joshua's Heart Foundation (http://joshuasheart.org/news/joshua-williams-on-wplg-10/) (JHF) was founded in 2005 in Miami, Florida by Joshua when he was four and a half years old and is dedicated to the fight against global hunger and poverty. JHF has two primary goals to "Stomp out World Hunger" and to "Break the Cycle of Poverty." JHF is a 501(c) 3 not-for-profit organization, which empowers needy people to improve their quality of life by providing items of basic necessities like groceries and other personal items, also effectively engages and educates communities at home and abroad about committing to fight hunger and poverty on a global basis. JHF is a youth run organization dedicated to stomping out hunger. To date JHF has distributed over 1.3 million pounds of food to families in need in South Florida, Jamaica, Africa and India. A Junior Advisory Board consists of 80 young people ages 9-18, and 12,500 youth volunteers which are known as elves.

