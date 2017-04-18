News By Tag
Commissioner Dale V.C. Holness Honors Joshua's Heart's Volunteers For National Volunteer Week
In celebration of National Volunteer Week, Broward County Commissioners recognizes volunteers with Joshua's Heart Foundation for all their hard work and dedication to service.
These students have taken the meaning of philanthropy to another level. So, impressive has been their contribution to society, that District 9 County Commissioner, the Honorable Dale V.C. Holness will be elevating their recognition with a certificate of honor from the county. Additionally, Holness with the support of the Board of County Commissioners will present the organization and its founder, Joshua Williams, with a proclamation from Broward County; all this during National Volunteer week, which is April 23rd – 29th.
Joshua Williams is extremely proud of the way his volunteers have conducted their lives throughout the years. "Our students are not just helping to receive service hours for school projects, they are helping because they care," said Williams. "I am humbled to be a part of this celebration and even more so humbled by the fact that our Elves and our work is being recognized at such a high level," he continued.
Students will gather at 10:00am on Tuesday, April 25th in the Commission Chambers located at 115 S Andrews Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, room 422. Ceremonial presentations will be conducted prior to commission business.
Interview and photo opportunities are available, please contact Karen at A Better Concept PR via phone 954-566-2712, or email kgrey@abetterconcept.com, for scheduling.
The list of Honorees are as follows:
• Alexandria Rodriguez Don Estridge High Tech Middle
• Chloe Bloom Don Estridge High Tech Middle School
• Krystal Tome Aventura Charter School
• Nicolas Perez** Belen Jesuit Prep
• Anielya Wells Miller Dillard School of the Performing Arts
• James Jackson Gulliver Preparatory
• Casey Rhule Hagen Road Elementary
• Deniel Dookan Hallandale High School
• Christen Rhule* Nova High School
• Amogh Baranwal Pembroke Pines Charter Elementary FSU Campus
• Colin Wanless* Pine Crest
• Matthew Wanless** Pine Crest
• Ryan Rowe Sheridan Technical High School
• Sofia Vasquez Somerset Academy
• Sienna Bloom Verde Elementary
• Angelina Bowman Wellington Landings Middle School
• Corynn Moraca
• Hayden Mersereau
• Haylee Mersereau
• Jack Flittner
• Jonathan Rosen
• Jasmin Gopie Bak Middle School of the Arts
• Mason Mc Gahey Beacon Cove Intermediate School
• Melina Mc Gahey Independence Middle School
• Zachary Hollender Margate Middle School
• * Gold Presidential Award ** Silver Presidential Award
Joshua's Heart Foundation (http://joshuasheart.org/
Contact
A Better Concept PR
***@abetterconcept.com
