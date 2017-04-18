Technicolor's Brian Jentz Explains How New Over-The-Air and Over-The-Top Services Create New HDR Opportunities for Broadcasters Brian Jentz, Technicolor LAS VEGAS - April 24, 2017 - PRLog -- NAB 2017 -- New devices like the Android TV-based AirTV devices that integrate over-the-air and over-the-top content are being well-received by consumers because they overcome some of the limitations with over-the-top content. However, according to Brian Jentz, Senior Director of Product Management with Technicolor's Connected Home Division, the introduction of the new TV broadcasting standards, ATSC 3.0 will create many more opportunities for over the air broadcasters to exploit this integration.



ATSC 3.0 is a major revision of the ATSC (Advanced Television Systems Committee) standards that will support mobile television, 3D television, 4K UHD, high dynamic range (HDR), high frame rate (HFR), and wide color gamut (WCG).



Jentz believes ATSC 3.0 will gain traction very quickly.



"It is targeted to do a couple of things that are really important: improve indoor antenna reception and bring in advanced HDR technologies optimized for higher quality and for efficient delivery of linear content, which is key to what the broadcasters care about," says Jentz in a podcast interview for journalists.



Until ATSC 3.0 becomes widely available he believes broadcasters will be able to deliver premium HDR content using streaming technologies, thanks to Android TV.



"The industry is coming out with new Android TV set-top boxes that will be based on Android Nougat and SOCs that integrate advanced HDR technologies from Technicolor and Dolby, and Android Nougat includes a new set of APIs that make it easier to deploy and integrate HDR," he says.



Jentz is particularly excited about the integration of broadband and over-the-air delivered services that ATSC 3.0 will make possible, such as watching your favorite team play an away game while listening to your home team's announcers. "I think that is very very powerful," he says. "Bringing that to ATSC 3.0 with all its other advantages really gives the broadcasters a unique capability."



Technicolor, he adds, is in a unique position to help broadcasters exploit the potential of ATSC 3.0.



"All our new Android TV set top boxes have either a single or dual integrated ATSC tuner option and in several of our Android TV product lines we are offering advanced HDR capability. Today that integration uses the existing ATSC 1.0 standard but we aim to be at the forefront of ATSC 3.0 integration."



