IQV Helps Neighbor in Need for National Rebuilding Day & Earth Day
For 25 years, RTSV has provided critical repairs and accessibility modification for low-income homeowners, primarily seniors, individuals with disabilities, and families with children — and nonprofit community organizations. All work is provided at no cost to the recipient and has an immediate and tangible impact on those served – providing housing that is safer and healthier.
Nineteen IQV Construction & Roofing employees transformed the home of Ms. Morales, a 62-year-old childcare provider. The homeowner struggles with arthritis pain and tendon issues in her hands and can no longer afford to fix or maintain the home herself. IQV volunteers made much-needed roof repairs, removed and replaced rotted exterior trim, removed and replaced siding, and painted the home's exterior in its entirety.
"In all my 40 years of construction, I've never seen a team work so efficiently and hard to complete a project. We finished before 2:00pm and are very proud of our employees," says IQV COO, Mike Green. IQV President Jeff Radzinski further adds, "IQV was glad to help a neighbor continue to live safely and independently in the home she has owned and been the source of many happy family memories."
Learn more about IQV Construction & Roofing and its services at iqvinc.com.
About IQV Construction & Roofing
IQV Construction & Roofing is a licensed California general and roofing contractor specializing in the renovation of common interest developments. Based in San Jose, CA, IQV serves 7 Bay Area counties ranging from Contra Costa all the way to Monterey County. IQV has completed over 2000 projects and partnered with over 400 clients in Northern California. With a focus on social responsibility, IQV Construction & Roofing partners with Rebuilding Together (http://rebuildingtogethersv.org/)
