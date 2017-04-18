News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
'Train to Zakopane' Starring Tanna Frederick World Premiere at Jewish Film Festival
Henry Jaglom's film "Train to Zakopane" starring Tanna Frederick will have its world premiere at the Jewish Film Festival on Saturday, April 29 at the Laemmle in Beverly Hills.
In "Train to Zakopané," a successful young Russian businessman meets a captivating nurse (Frederick) in the Polish army on a train-trip to Warsaw and is faced with a life-changing dilemma when he discovers that the nurse he is drawn to—and who is enchanted by him—is fiercely anti-Semitic. The actual train-ride across Poland—and the weekend stopover in the resort town of Zakopané that followed—haunted Jaglom's father for a lifetime.
"Train to Zakopané" was originally a theatre production at the Edgemar Center for Arts in Santa Monica in 2015. Margaret Gray of the Los Angeles Times said about the production "A vivid story of tragic love….Tanna Frederick's radiance and emotional transparency…
A Q & A with filmmaker Henry Jaglom and the film's star Tanna Frederick will follow the screening.
To purchase tickets, go to: http://www.brownpapertickets.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse