'Train to Zakopane' Starring Tanna Frederick World Premiere at Jewish Film Festival

Henry Jaglom's film "Train to Zakopane" starring Tanna Frederick will have its world premiere at the Jewish Film Festival on Saturday, April 29 at the Laemmle in Beverly Hills.
 
 
ZakopaneArt by Ron Vignone - Mike Falkow & Tanna F.
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. - April 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Henry Jaglom's film "Train to Zakopane"  starring Tanna Frederick will have its World Premiere at the Jewish Film Festival on Saturday, April 29 at the Laemmle Theatre in Beverly Hills. The film is based upon true events that occurred in the life of Jaglom's father as he crossed Poland on a train in 1928. Anti-Semitism was, at that time, rife in much of Europe, especially in Poland.

In "Train to Zakopané," a successful young Russian businessman meets a captivating nurse (Frederick) in the Polish army on a train-trip to Warsaw and is faced with a life-changing dilemma when he discovers that the nurse he is drawn to—and who is enchanted by him—is fiercely anti-Semitic. The actual train-ride across Poland—and the weekend stopover in the resort town of Zakopané that followed—haunted Jaglom's father for a lifetime.

"Train to Zakopané" was originally a theatre production at the Edgemar Center for Arts in Santa Monica in 2015. Margaret Gray of the Los Angeles Times said about the production "A vivid story of tragic love….Tanna Frederick's radiance and emotional transparency….won me over" and Carol Kaufman of ReviewPlays.com said  "Tanna Frederick is glorious as Katia, baring all the emotions of her character."

A ​Q & A with filmmaker Henry Jaglom and the film's star Tanna Frederick will follow the screening.

To purchase tickets, go to: http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2921554.
Source:LA Jewish Film Festival
Email:***@dewaalpr.com Email Verified
Tags:Henry Jaglom, Tanna Frederick, Movie Premiere
Industry:Event
Location:Beverly Hills - California - United States
Subject:Events
