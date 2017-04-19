 
News By Tag
* ELTEE
* Tatafo
* Afropop
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
25242322212019


Nigerian singer/songwriter ELTEE releases new single "Tatafo"

 
 
ELTEE - "Tatafo"
ELTEE - "Tatafo"
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* ELTEE
* Tatafo
* Afropop

Industry:
* Entertainment

Location:
* Los Angeles - California - US

LOS ANGELES - April 25, 2017 - PRLog -- "Tatafo" is the latest in a series of releases from Nigerian singer/songwriter/dancer/choreographer ELTEE. A master of afrobeat and afropop, ELTEE's latest offering blends afro and jazz into one energetic track. This expansion into another genre signals the unlimited growth potential of this rising artist, and marking ELTEE as a musician to keep an eye on.

"Tatafo", available now, is a bright, uplifting track. It's punctuated by joyful handclaps, almost daring you not to clap along. ELTEE's vocals are smooth and self assured, and reminiscent of Micheal Jackson.

"People will always talk about you no matter what you do" says ELTEE of his music career. His stage performances are something to talk about. If you are lucky enough to catch a live performance of ELTEE's, you will be greatly rewarded. His background in dance and choreography make for an unforgettable experience. ELTEE incorporates his crisp, exact dance moves into every live performance he gives, and he forges an instant connection with audiences, even audiences that are unfamiliar with his work, most often resulting in standing ovations and encores.

While ELTEE is busy writing new songs, you can listen to "Tatafo", now available on iTunes (https://itunes.apple.com/ng/album/tatafo-single/id1226179224) and Reverbnation (https://www.reverbnation.com/themaineltee/songs).


About ELTEE

Olowu Taiwo, more widely known by his stage name, ELTEE, is a multi-talented singer/songwriter/dancer and choreographer from Nigeria. He comes from a talented lineage, his mother is the late popular Nigerian actress Henrietta Kosoko, who ELTEE honored with his song "Mama." ELTEE started his career as a dancer/choreographer; his live performances still contain precise choreography. After branching out into music, ELTEE released a series of afrobeat and afropop songs, "Se Jeje", "Mango Tree", "Yobo Dance", "Long Time" and "Repeat". His latest release, "Tatafo" is a blend of afro and jazz. He is represented by Krisvosa Entertainment. For updates about new releases and performance schedules, please follow ELTEE on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/themaineltee/) and Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/themaineltee).

Official website: www.krisvosamusic.com

Contact
AMW Group
***@amworldgroup.com
End
Source:
Email:***@amworldgroup.com Email Verified
Tags:ELTEE, Tatafo, Afropop
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
AMW Group News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 25, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share