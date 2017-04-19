News By Tag
* ELTEE
* Tatafo
* Afropop
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Nigerian singer/songwriter ELTEE releases new single "Tatafo"
"Tatafo", available now, is a bright, uplifting track. It's punctuated by joyful handclaps, almost daring you not to clap along. ELTEE's vocals are smooth and self assured, and reminiscent of Micheal Jackson.
"People will always talk about you no matter what you do" says ELTEE of his music career. His stage performances are something to talk about. If you are lucky enough to catch a live performance of ELTEE's, you will be greatly rewarded. His background in dance and choreography make for an unforgettable experience. ELTEE incorporates his crisp, exact dance moves into every live performance he gives, and he forges an instant connection with audiences, even audiences that are unfamiliar with his work, most often resulting in standing ovations and encores.
While ELTEE is busy writing new songs, you can listen to "Tatafo", now available on iTunes (https://itunes.apple.com/
About ELTEE
Olowu Taiwo, more widely known by his stage name, ELTEE, is a multi-talented singer/songwriter/
Official website: www.krisvosamusic.com
Contact
AMW Group
***@amworldgroup.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse