Technicolor's Alan Stein: Integration of Over-the-Top and Over-the-Air Programing Creates Need for Robust HDR Features in ATSC 3.0 Standards
Broadcasters around the globe want to incorporate state-of-the-
ATSC 3.0 is a suite of broadcast standards for transmitting IP packets over the air. Most of the standards are now in the final stages of completion, and it's expected that mature and commercial ATSC 3.0-compatible products will be unveiled at NAB 2017.
ATSC 3.0 is internet-compatible in a way that original HD over-the-air transmissions weren't. Gone are arcane, broadcast-only protocols, and in place are standards leveraging internet protocol delivery. ATSC 3.0 brings IP video over the air. Audio and video are sent in separate streams, so an operator can deliver programming featuring several languages, for instance. And some of those alternate language audio streams could come via a hybrid (over-the-top)
In addition to the targeted broadcasts and HDR capability, there's also the potential for robust interactive functionality. One remaining challenge will be ensuring that consumers who have TVs that work only with standard dynamic range (SDR) video don't get left behind as broadcasters migrate to HDR. What's needed is an approach that can unify the SDR/HDR experience, and Technicolor's HDR solution does just that.
