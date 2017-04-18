News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
GUILD Venue 100 Hosts Screening of Inspiring Documentary "Dream, Girl" on May 6th, 2017
GUILD Venue 100 will host a film screening of the inspiring documentary "Dream, Girl" at GUILD Venue 100's outdoor venue in Cardiff-by-the-Sea. VIP tickets are available for best seating and swag bag. Event will include red carpet and guest panel.
The featured movie "Dream, Girl" is an extraordinary film that showcases the stories of inspiring and ambitious female entrepreneurs and the dreams that have carried them forward despite fear, criticism, self-doubt, and an economy that has been historically controlled by men. The documentary movie, which began as Kickstarter campaign and went on to be created by an all-female crew, proved that the dream is the power when it premiered at the White House in May of 2016. Since then the film has been seen by over 20,000 people in 81 different countries.
"Dream, Girl" has found its way to San Diego through Brandi Daniels, the Artistic Event Curator for GUILD Venue 100, who chose this movie to be their first featured film.
"It brings me great joy to announce the screening of Dream, Girl coming to San Diego." said Daniels. "This movie has been on my list for over a year to bring to this amazing community of entrepreneurs, strong women and boss babes. I invite our community of amazing men, women, and children to join us for a night out in Cardiff. This film is about inspiring both women AND men to become leaders, and it's also about not forgetting that dream you had when you were little .. that dream that you could be, do, and have whatever you wanted. This film about dreaming big and going for it - scared or not!"
Daniels added, "Bring your daughters, sisters, girlfriends, your wife, mother or any woman you admire in your life to view this documentary and be INSPIRED!"
The screening will be accompanied by a panel discussion of female professionals who are being highlighted by GUILD Venue 100 for their commitment to creating positive impact and inspiring others through their unwavering faith in dreaming, and their fearless pursuit of big dreams.
"Our mission is to tell the stories of amazing female entrepreneurs, from brand new startups to million dollar industries, with the intention of inspiring the next generation of leaders", says Daniels. "It is our hope that all girls they can be anything they want to be, and that this film helps to show everyone what it means to be a leader."
Doors open on May 6th at 6pm. GUILD Venue 100 is located at 100 Chesterfield Drive, Cardiff, CA 92007. The event will take place in the outdoor venue, located behind Patagonia. Tickets are on sale now, and limited VIP tickets with swag bag are available. First come – first serve. For tickets & more information, visit:
https://dreamgirlsandideo.eventbrite.com
About GUILD Venue 100:
Originally built in 1910, the historic GUILD Venue100 is a premier event venue located in the heart of iconic Cardiff by the Sea, California. Originally built in 1910, the historic GUILD building is just steps away from Highway 101 and overlooks beautiful panoramic ocean views that span for miles up and down the North County coastline.
Known as a hub for conscious culture gatherings and commerce, GUILD Venue 100 provides a remarkable setting for workshops, art exhibits, business meetings and memorable parties. Featuring multiple rooms and an outdoor space, the GUILD Venue 100 provides the perfect location to customize any event.
Contact GUILD Venue 100 to book your next:
Private Event | Corporate Party| Networking Event | Board Meeting | Sales Training | Corporate Retreat | Art Exhibit | Yoga Class | Meditation Class | Speaking Event | Seminar | Concert | Fundraiser | Mixer
For a full list of services and to learn about more upcoming events, please visit http://www.guildvenue100.com
Contact
Sarah Anne Dordel
***@fordmancecapitaladvisors.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse