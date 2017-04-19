News By Tag
The Ken Blanchard Companies® Releases New Self Leadership Program
Performance in organizations is often stalled because employees don't know how or when to ask for what they need.
The program uses a research-based approach to developing self leaders based on Situational Leadership® II (SLII®), the most widely taught leadership model in the world. The newly improved program features engaging classroom materials, videos, and proven learning activities. It also strengthens an organization's investment in a leadership curriculum that includes SLII.
For nearly 40 years, Blanchard has been helping organizations maximize the effectiveness of their employees by teaching them the value of self-leadership. "The success of an organization is dependent on every employee showing up empowered and committed to achieving results," says Susan Fowler, Senior Consulting Partner, The Ken Blanchard Companies, leading author of the Self Leadership program and expert on employee motivation and engagement. "When employees don't take initiative and don't know how to break through roadblocks, change and executing on strategy are painful and often fail."
"Individual contributors are often overlooked when it comes to receiving training," said Tom McKee, CEO, The Ken Blanchard Companies. "But if they don't reach their potential, your organization won't either." Blanchard research shows that when people are self leaders, they are more likely to be loyal, proactive, productive, autonomous, competent, happy, and optimally motivated.
When organizations invest in the talent they have, employees progress toward their goals faster and are less likely to leave. With the right skills to lead themselves, employees and the organization flourish and feel good about the work they do. A Self Leadership beta participant wrote, "I came away from the workshop with a very clear understanding of self leadership and the natural progression of development levels as I work through a goal."
Developing Self Leaders—A Competitive Advantage for Organizations
About The Ken Blanchard Companies
The Ken Blanchard Companies is the global leader in management training. For more than 35 years, Blanchard has been creating the best managers in the world, training over 150,000 people each year. From the award-winning First-time Manager program—based on the best-selling business book, The New One Minute Manager®—to Situational Leadership® II, the most widely taught leadership model in the world, Blanchard is the provider of choice of Fortune 500 companies as well as small to medium businesses, governments, and educational and nonprofit organizations.
