El Centro College Fusion 2017: Crossing Creative Boundaries

El Centro College's student fashion show moves to One Main this year.

-- El Centro College's annual student fashion show, Fusion 2017, once again promises to push the envelope of urban chic by featuring a wide variety of minimalist, modern, and stylishly simple looks created by 13 graduating designers on Friday, May 5 at 8 p.m.:El Centro College Fashion Design & Fashion Marketing programsAnnual fashion showFriday, May 5, 2017, Reception: 6:30 p.m. Show: 8 p.m.One Main (a/k/a Westin Hotel), 1201 Main Street, Downtown Dallas$15, tickets available from the El Centro College Cashier, A Building, 2nd floorFusion 2017 is a collaboration of the Fashion Design and Fashion Marketing programs of El Centro. Students from both groups divide into 10 committees and work together for over six months to ultimately demonstrate their creativity and talents, not only in fashion design but also in special event production, merchandising, and other related tasks."We try to push our students to achieve their best in their designs and in the execution of their final garments," said Michael Anthony, Fashion Design Production Professor. "The annual fashion show is the capstone for our entire program, and we're always very excited to see what new, inventive things our students will produce and promote."In addition to the show itself, the Center for Design, composed of the Architecture, Fashion Design, Fashion Marketing, and Interior Design programs, will feature collections of student work prior to the fashion show in their 11th floor classrooms and common areas. This showcase will feature capstone projects from classes in these programs showing that creativity crosses boundaries from commercial and residential design to promotion that drive sales of fashion merchandise in a variety of retail settings.Located in the heart of downtown Dallas, El Centro College ( www.elcentrocollege.edu ) is a vibrant, urban community college that is fully committed to a seamless educational process and life-long learning.The Fashion Design program at El Centro is a dynamic, hands-on series of academic coursework that stresses the essential skills every fashion designer needs: sewing, pattern-making and designing. Over the past few years, the program has produced graduates that were featured on Project Runway and other nationally recognized designer platforms.The Fashion Marketing program at El Centro College is a nationally renowned vocational education curriculum that specializes in the business side of fashion – combining modern business principles with ambition, creativity, and enthusiasm. In 2014 the fashion marketing program was recognized by the Texas Skill Standards Board ( www.tssb.org/ ctc/elcentrocollege ) for successfully integrating work competencies established by the National Retail Federation into the degree curriculum that are required for success in both customer service and professional sales.