ECS Team Introduces Managed Services Offering

DENVER - April 24, 2017 - PRLog -- ECS Team, a technology consulting firm that helps its clients accelerate digital transformation, improve productivity and streamline business operations, announced today that it has introduced a Managed Services offering to its technology services portfolio to provide operations for enterprise clients utilizing Cloud Foundry. The Managed Services team proactively manages and maintains its clients' platforms to maximize uptime and maintain best practices.
"This offering will continue to enhance our Cloud Foundry services and our ability to support our customers in the maturity of their cloud-native journey," said Mark Carlson, Chief Technology Officer at ECS Team. "The Managed Services offering is a direct result of our work implementing the Cloud Foundry platform, developing cloud-native applications, and migrating applications to the platform."
ECS Team has already supported several Fortune 500 enterprises with managed services over the past year, as well as created plug-ins and a specialized Platform Operations Toolkit for managing Cloud Foundry. With an already developed expertise in cloud-native operations and Cloud Foundry, ECS Team is well equipped to add this offering to its technology services portfolio.
ECS Team is a silver member of the Cloud Foundry Foundation. As a sponsor and presenter during the past two Cloud Foundry Summits, ECS Team will also deliver an "Operating a Platform" training workshop during this year's Silicon Valley Summit, along with four other talks throughout the event. Since 2014, ECS Team has sponsored the rapidly growing Colorado Cloud Foundry meetup and provided numerous meetup and conference speakers on cloud native-related topics.
About ECS Team
ECS Team is a technology consulting firm that helps our clients accelerate digital transformation, improve productivity and streamline business operations. We have completed hundreds of successful projects ranging from custom development and cloud application migration to workplace collaboration solutions and complex system integrations. Our senior-level, technical consultants are experts in delivering technology-driven solutions for enterprises nationwide. Learn more at www.ecsteam.com.
