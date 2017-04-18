News By Tag
Margaret Panatera is named District Office Manager at Huff & Huff, Inc., a Subsidiary of GZA
Panatera has been a practice leader in environmental compliance, site remediation and wastewater engineering with Huff & Huff, Inc. for the past 16 years. Prior to GZA's acquisition of Huff & Huff in 2014, Panatera served on the Huff & Huff Board of Directors as a respected member of the leadership team and was involved in the governance and generational transition of the seasoned engineering consulting firm.
A resident of Downers Grove, IL, Panatera worked closely with Jim Huff P.E. in the industrial and municipal client sectors focusing on multi-media environmental compliance; wastewater engineering;
Panatera has been professionally active in the Chemical Industrial Council of Illinois (CICI) and currently serves as the Program Chair. She has also been active in ACEC-IL, most recently serving for three years on the Risk Management Committee.
Panatera holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from Bradley University in Peoria, IL and is a registered Professional Engineer in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas and Minnesota, with national clearinghouse affiliation.
About GZA
Founded in 1964, GZA is a multi-disciplinary firm providing Environmental, Geotechnical, Ecological, Water, and Construction Management services. GZA maintains corporate offices at 249 Vanderbilt Avenue, Norwood, MA 02062. The firm has over 560 employees and operates 28 offices in the New England, Mid-Atlantic, Great Lakes and Appalachian Regions of the United States. For additional information, please call William Hadge, CEO at 781-278-3808 or visit the company's website at www.gza.com.
