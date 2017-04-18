News By Tag
Jim Early of Ringler Will Serve As The New President of NSSTA
Jim Early has been chosen by the Board of Directors to serve as the new NSSTA President for the 2017-2018 term.
"We are excited to have Jim lead this year's dynamic and committed Board of Directors," said Eric Vaughn, Executive Director of NSSTA. "We are proud of the work that the Board of Directors has done over the past year under the leadership of Len Blonder (of EPS Settlements)
Jim joined Ringler in January 2002, became Senior Vice President in 2010 and served as the Eastern Regional Director, managing associates in 23 states as well as Washington, D.C. and Northern New England. Most recently, Jim served as Ringler's Executive Vice President and National Sales Director in charge of sales operations, focusing on services to Ringler's clients and partners throughout the country. He has also been a member of the Ringler Board of Directors and a member of the Board at NSSTA. Before moving into executive leadership, Jim called on his more than 40 years of insurance and settlement planning experience to provide structures in thousands of cases since 1985.
When asked about helping to build the future of NSSTA, Jim said, "NSSTA is at a critical moment in time – with concerns about the effects of tax reform, the need to find ways to grow our industry and the importance of engaging the future leaders of NSSTA, we have a lot of work to do in the next 12 months. I'm looking forward to leading the Board of Directors and the NSSTA Executive Team as we continue this work for the benefit of all NSSTA members."
NSSTA members also elected five Board of Directors members to serve for the next three years:
· Michelle Caine of Prudential Insurance Company (reelected to a second term)
· Michael Goodman of NFP Structured Settlements (reelected to a second term)
· Melissa Baldwin of Atlas Settlement Group
· Jordan Bossler of American General Life Companies
· Ross Duncan of Ringler
For more information, please contact Abbey Hudson at 949-444-2549 or email ahudson@nssta.com
About NSSTA: Since 1985, the National Structured Settlements Trade Association (NSSTA) has been the leading voice of the structured settlement industry, representing more than 1,200 professional structured settlement consultants, life insurance industry leaders, property casualty company claims officials and lawyers from across the United States and Canada. For more information, please visit www.nssta.com.
