 
News By Tag
* UK travel magazine
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Publishing
* More Industries...
News By Location
* London City
  London, Greater
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
24232221201918


U.K. Travel Magazine Expands Coverage Throughout Europe

New online travel magazine begins coverage outside of the United Kingdom, targeting Europe and the world
 
LONDON - April 24, 2017 - PRLog -- LONDON, UK - U.K. Travel Magazine, Ltd., announced today that its coverage will now expand throughout the entire European continent as the online magainze hires a slew of reporters, photographers and advertising representatives.

  U.K. Travel Magazine Publisher Roger Hampton said that the newly formed online magazine will expand its coverage from merely covering the United Kingdom to covering the entire continent. Hampton said that the magazine's rapid success shows that there is a "definite need" for more coverage of European vacation spots.

  "U.K. Travel has had an unbelievable success since it recently came online," Hampton said. "We started off with just covering travel news throughout the United Kingdom, but we immediately started receiving an incredible amount of correspondence from folks situated throughout Europe, asking why weren't they being covered!"

  Hampton added that the web site's unique brand of covering certain stories along with its stunning photography have led to the site being viewed in all four corners of the world. And readers, Hampton said, wanted their particular cities and countries to be covered as well.

  "We're so indescribably excited at all of this attention that we've been receiving," Hampton said. "And we're looking forward to branching out not only througout Europe, but the world as well!"

  Hampton can be reached at worldservices123@yahoo.com.

Media Contact
7863461637
***@yahoo.com
End
Source:U.K. Travel Magazine, Ltd.
Email:***@yahoo.com
Tags:UK travel magazine
Industry:Publishing
Location:London City - London, Greater - England
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Worldwide Enterprises & Services, LLC News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share