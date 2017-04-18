U.K. Travel Magazine Expands Coverage Throughout Europe

New online travel magazine begins coverage outside of the United Kingdom, targeting Europe and the world

Media Contact

7863461637

***@yahoo.com 7863461637

End

-- LONDON, UK - U.K. Travel Magazine, Ltd., announced today that its coverage will now expand throughout the entire European continent as the online magainze hires a slew of reporters, photographers and advertising representatives.U.K. Travel Magazine Publisher Roger Hampton said that the newly formed online magazine will expand its coverage from merely covering the United Kingdom to covering the entire continent. Hampton said that the magazine's rapid success shows that there is a "definite need" for more coverage of European vacation spots."U.K. Travel has had an unbelievable success since it recently came online," Hampton said. "We started off with just covering travel news throughout the United Kingdom, but we immediately started receiving an incredible amount of correspondence from folks situated throughout Europe, asking why weren't they being covered!"Hampton added that the web site's unique brand of covering certain stories along with its stunning photography have led to the site being viewed in all four corners of the world. And readers, Hampton said, wanted their particular cities and countries to be covered as well."We're so indescribably excited at all of this attention that we've been receiving," Hampton said. "And we're looking forward to branching out not only througout Europe, but the world as well!"Hampton can be reached at worldservices123@yahoo.com.