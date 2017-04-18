News By Tag
AeroVision International Purchases Initial Embraer E190 Aircraft
The aircraft, which will be disassembled for parts, represents AeroVision's entry into parts and LRU support for EJet series aircraft. The E190 aircraft has 95% commonality with the E195 and significant commonality with the E170/175 aircraft. All major components and subassemblies will be made available once the reduce-to-parts process is initiated in May.
"We are excited to launch our support of the EJet product line" said Angela Baker, AeroVision's Vice President - Components. "We will leverage our expertise on the Embraer ERJ series regional aircraft to build a "best in class" parts support offering to EJet aircraft operators around the world."
"AeroVision has built a platform that will allow us to duplicate our ERJ parts support success," said Jeff Barnes, AeroVision's President, "and our willingness to make investments in the repair of parts makes our inventory very desirable to the marketplace, when compared to other suppliers. This is a significant step in AeroVision's efforts to build a complete regional aircraft support business."
About AeroVision International LLC: Founded in 2003, AeroVision International has become a trusted business partner to business and regional aircraft MR&O shops worldwide. AeroVision supplies business and regional commuter engines and engine parts (PT6 / PW100 / JT15D / PW300 / PW500 / TFE-731 / AE3007) in support of operators and MRO facilities around the world. With a strong focus on regional aircraft like the ATR 42/72 and Embraer ERJ & EJet type aircraft, AeroVision offers sales & leasing of aircraft, engines, auxiliary power units, avionics and landing gear as well as outright or exchange sales of all major internal and external spare parts. Information on AeroVision's support for the ERJ aircraft can be found at www.aerovi.com .
