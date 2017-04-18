 
News By Tag
* Chinese
* Daniel Gale
* Christine Petersen
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Cold Spring Harbor
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
24232221201918


Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty Reaches Chinese Home Buyer through New Book

 
 
James P. Retz, Christine Petersen and Deirdre O'Connell
James P. Retz, Christine Petersen and Deirdre O'Connell
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Chinese
Daniel Gale
Christine Petersen

Industry:
Real Estate

Location:
Cold Spring Harbor - New York - US

COLD SPRING HARBOR, N.Y. - April 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty, one of the nation's leading realtors, is reaching out to the Chinese home buyer in an inspired fashion.  Christine Petersen, General Manager of Global Development, has contributed a chapter on Long Island to a new, definitive Chinese buyers' guide to United States real estate which was published this month and celebrated with a book launch party on Manhattan's Fifth Avenue.

"Chinese Institutions' Definitive Guide to USA Real Estate," includes chapters on Why Purchase U.S. Real Estate?; Important International Tax Issues; Single-Family Investment; Closing the Deal;  as well as chapters that explore the USA's top 12 real estate markets in detail.

Among the reasons that Christine Petersen was tapped for the project is that her global network for buyers includes strong connections with the Chinese, who are buying $27 billion of U.S. real estate this year, according to the National Association of Realtors.  She helped launch Daniel Gale Sotheby's International  Realty's Asia Desk in 2014 and last fall helped organize and co-hosted an informational panel discussion and reception designed to help real estate and other professionals facilitate real estate transactions with international buyers.  The panel addressed numerous topics such as the Patriot Act; money held in foreign bank accounts; the importance of establishing U.S. bank accounts; and the different loans available for investment properties and owner occupied homes.

"Long Island real estate continues to be very attractive to international buyers," said Ms. Petersen.  "As real estate professionals, our goal is to provide as much valuable information, insight, and assistance as possible to our clients and customers.  We make every effort to utilize all avenues available to help international buyers target areas in which they'd like to live or invest, as well as successfully navigate real estate transactions."

Ben Briggs, a 10-year resident of China and Executive Vice President of International Business for Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty, led the book writing effort.

Published by one of Beijing's top business publishers, the book identifies markets and submarkets in each of America's top gateway cities, with incisive chapters written by local real estate CEOs and top brokers in each area. Notable U.S.-China legal experts also helped pen chapters on optimizing tax structures and negotiating joint venture partnerships.

The book will be distributed in bookstores and online in China, and through Amazon.com.

Founded in 1922, Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty (http://www.danielgale.com/)consistently leads the nation in achieving one of the highest average sales prices in the country.  Daniel Gale Sotheby's is a $3 billion dollar organization with 850 sales associates in 27 offices spanning Long Island and Queens.  Services include a Relocation Division, an award-winning Marketing & Technology Department, a Development Marketing Group, Commercial and Rental Divisions; and Ambassador Abstract (http://www.ambabstract.com/) Title company.  The Sotheby's International Realty® (http://www.sothebysrealty.com/)affiliate for Long Island and Queens since 1976, Daniel Gale Sotheby's has gained national and international recognition, including top honors worldwide.  In addition to its place on the Regents Board of "Who's Who in Luxury Real Estate," Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty is on The Broker Council and Compass Group of Real Trends, The Asian Real Estate Association and The Realty Alliance (comprising some of the real estate industry's most influential companies with participation "by invitation only").  For more information, visit www.danielgale.com.​

Photo Caption:  Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty recently celebrated the release of "Chinese Institutions' Definitive Guide to USA Real Estate," at a Fifth Avenue book launch party. Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty's Christine Petersen contributed a chapter on Long Island Real Estate.  Pictured here (l-r):  James P. Retz, Christine Petersen and Deirdre O'Connell, all of Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty.

Media Contact
Kathleen Caputi
kcaputi@epoch5.com
End
Source:Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty
Email:***@epoch5.com Email Verified
Tags:Chinese, Daniel Gale, Christine Petersen
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Cold Spring Harbor - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Epoch 5 Public Relations PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share