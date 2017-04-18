News By Tag
Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty Reaches Chinese Home Buyer through New Book
"Chinese Institutions' Definitive Guide to USA Real Estate," includes chapters on Why Purchase U.S. Real Estate?; Important International Tax Issues; Single-Family Investment; Closing the Deal; as well as chapters that explore the USA's top 12 real estate markets in detail.
Among the reasons that Christine Petersen was tapped for the project is that her global network for buyers includes strong connections with the Chinese, who are buying $27 billion of U.S. real estate this year, according to the National Association of Realtors. She helped launch Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty's Asia Desk in 2014 and last fall helped organize and co-hosted an informational panel discussion and reception designed to help real estate and other professionals facilitate real estate transactions with international buyers. The panel addressed numerous topics such as the Patriot Act; money held in foreign bank accounts; the importance of establishing U.S. bank accounts; and the different loans available for investment properties and owner occupied homes.
"Long Island real estate continues to be very attractive to international buyers," said Ms. Petersen. "As real estate professionals, our goal is to provide as much valuable information, insight, and assistance as possible to our clients and customers. We make every effort to utilize all avenues available to help international buyers target areas in which they'd like to live or invest, as well as successfully navigate real estate transactions."
Ben Briggs, a 10-year resident of China and Executive Vice President of International Business for Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty, led the book writing effort.
Published by one of Beijing's top business publishers, the book identifies markets and submarkets in each of America's top gateway cities, with incisive chapters written by local real estate CEOs and top brokers in each area. Notable U.S.-China legal experts also helped pen chapters on optimizing tax structures and negotiating joint venture partnerships.
The book will be distributed in bookstores and online in China, and through Amazon.com.
Founded in 1922, Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty (http://www.danielgale.com/
Photo Caption: Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty recently celebrated the release of "Chinese Institutions' Definitive Guide to USA Real Estate," at a Fifth Avenue book launch party. Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty's Christine Petersen contributed a chapter on Long Island Real Estate. Pictured here (l-r): James P. Retz, Christine Petersen and Deirdre O'Connell, all of Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty.
