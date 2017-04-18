News By Tag
San Francisco's TELEGRAPH HILL GALLERY Reopens with Works from Palo Alto's Cubberley Artists
Twenty-two artists from Cubberley Artist Studio Program (CASP) working in diverse media, including photography, painting, sculpture, fiber arts, printmaking and mixed media will display their work in consecutive shows RETROFIT 1.0 and RETROFIT 2.0
In keeping with the exhibition theme – RETROFIT – the show's curators, CASP artists Mel Day and Marianne Lettieri, selected older pieces the artists revised, those where the artist has returned to a previously explored subject matter or that reinterpreted a personal aesthetic trademark. The exhibit includes work from twenty–two artists working in diverse media, including photography, painting, sculpture, fiber arts, printmaking and mixed media.
The artists participating in RETROFIT 1.0 are Barbara Boissevain, Barbara Gunther, Charles Coates, Inge Infante, Lessa Bouchard, Linda Gass, Marianne Lettieri, Mel Day, Melissa Wyman, Pantea Karimi, and Servane Briand. The artists participating in RETROFIT 2.0 are Amy DiPlacido, Andy Muonio, Ann MacMillan, Catherine diNapoli, Conrad Johnson, Ernest Regua, Ken Edwards, Paloma Lucas, Rochelle Doorley, Sahba Shere, and the collaborative artist duo t.w.five.
As a group, CASP artists include museum curators, college lecturers, art instructors, and winners of significant awards such as the Fleishhacker Eureka Fellowship, Silicon Valley Laureate, and Murphy Fellowship in the Fine Arts. Many exhibit their art internationally and have participated in prestigious artist residencies throughout the U.S. and abroad, including the DeYoung Museum and Djerassi Resident Artist Program.
"This is an exciting time as we reopen the gallery after a year-long construction project to upgrade our historical landmark location," said Ana Sycip, Associate Director of Telegraph Hill Gallery. "With RETROFIT 1.0 and 2.0, we're bringing a fresh new art perspective to the City with the work of these Silicon Valley artists."
Rhyena Halpern, Assistant Director for the Palo Alto Community Services Department, who oversees the Cubberley Artist Studio Program, said, "We are thrilled for this opportunity to show off the extraordinary talent of our artists. We expect the gallery's location in the popular North Beach area will attract visitors from San Francisco and elsewhere."
Telegraph Hill Gallery is located at 491 Greenwich Street, San Francisco, CA 94133. Contact (415)767-9794 or email info@telegraphhillgallery.com. For more information about the gallery visit http://www.telegraphhillgallery.com.
About CASP, The Cubberley Artist Studio Program (CASP) supports the vitality of the arts in Palo Alto by providing City-sponsored, affordable studio space for artists, building creative community and fostering public engagement with the arts and artists. The program is administered by Division of Arts and Sciences, City of Palo Alto. For more information about CASP, visit http://www.cityofpaloalto.org/
