News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Stuart Kane Attorney Nairi Siddiqi Presents on ULI Panel
Urban Land Institute Orange County/Inland Empire: "Women in the Workplace: Growing in Every Generation"
Siddiqi is an associate at Stuart Kane LLP, and practices in the real estate group. She focuses her practice on all aspects of commercial real estate law, including real property acquisitions and dispositions, development, entitlement, construction, financing, and leasing. Siddiqi is an active member of ULI and she serves on the Women's Leadership Initiative Committee.
ULI is an international, non-profit research and educational organization that serves to provide leadership in the responsible use of land and in creating and sustaining thriving communities worldwide.
More information about the event is available here: http://orangecounty.uli.org/
About Stuart Kane LLP
Stuart Kane is committed to delivering the highest caliber of legal representation in the areas of real estate, employment, litigation and corporate. We offer big-firm expertise, but with more personalized service, and at boutique law firm rates. More information can be found at http://stuartkane.com/
Contact
Sara Van Dusen
***@sarasource.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse