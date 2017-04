Stuart Kane Attorney Nairi Siddiqi Presents on ULI Panel

Urban Land Institute Orange County/Inland Empire: "Women in the Workplace: Growing in Every Generation"

Nairi Siddiqi

Contact

Sara Van Dusen

***@sarasource.com Sara Van Dusen

End

-- Stuart Kane LLP is proud to announce that attorney Nairi Siddiqi will serve as a panelist on the topic of "Women in the Workplace: Growing in Every Generation", being hosted by the Urban Land Institute (ULI) Orange County/Inland Empire on Wednesday, April 26, 2017 in Newport Beach, CA. Siddiqi will join in on a multi-generational panel discussing their experiences of working in the real estate industry.Siddiqi is an associate at Stuart Kane LLP, and practices in the real estate group. She focuses her practice on all aspects of commercial real estate law, including real property acquisitions and dispositions, development, entitlement, construction, financing, and leasing. Siddiqi is an active member of ULI and she serves on the Women's Leadership Initiative Committee.ULI is an international, non-profit research and educational organization that serves to provide leadership in the responsible use of land and in creating and sustaining thriving communities worldwide.More information about the event is available here: http://orangecounty.uli.org/ event/wli-event/ Stuart Kane is committed to delivering the highest caliber of legal representation in the areas of real estate, employment, litigation and corporate. We offer big-firm expertise, but with more personalized service, and at boutique law firm rates. More information can be found at http://stuartkane.com/