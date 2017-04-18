U.S. Travel Magazine announces U.K. press award for southeastern U.S. bureau chief

Eric Hanson receives Outstanding Press Management Award during U.K. ceremony

Media Contact

8009795743

***@thetravelchannel.co.uk 8009795743

End

-- U.S. Travel Magazine, Ltd. (www.ustravelonline.net), a UK-based, online travel publication, announced today that one of its United States-based bureau chiefs has received a prestigious European journalism award.Eric Hanson, Southeastern U.S. bureau chief for the magazine, received the Outstanding Press Management Award, which recognizes "those in upward managerial positions within the journalism community who have gone above and beyond the call of duty in maintaining strict editorial standards on a steadfast basis." Hanson was one of 15 nominees up for the award.Hanson has served as bureau chief in the magazine's Miami bureau since early 2000, and oversees 21 employees, incuding reporters, photographers and advertising representatives. The crux of his job, he says, is ensuring that all deadlines are met on a daily basis while overseeing the whereabouts of his always-busy staff."I don't think there's been one time in almost 17 years that I've had all 21 people inside this office at the same time," Hanson said, smiling. "I'll have reporters in Orlando, Atlanta, New Orleans, ad reps in Raleigh and Montgomery, photographers stuck at airports in Nashville or New York or trying to find lost luggage in South Carolina, Skyping five people at once in Boston, London, Buenos Aires... not much sitting around in a gig like this."Hanson said that deadlines are "persistent;every day, four or five times a day, be they stories that have to be in London, advertising deadlines, photos that have to be across the Atlantic five or six times a day." Hanson was recognized because his bureau has not missed one deadline in 14 years and has "maintained strict journalistic and business standards while providing a professional online product.""He's one of those old-school journalists, one of a kind," said Managing Publisher Ruben Barboza from the magazine's corporate office in London. "Eric is one of those people who you look at and say, 'what would we ever do without him, and how did we come this far before he showed up?' He oftentimes does the work of three, four people, and we appreciate him more than words can express. And this award couldn't have gone to a better, more deserving person."The Southeastern bureau has the lowest turnover rate throughout the magazine, Barboza said, partly because of Hanson's management style."Eric is the guy to work for," said Rachel McIntire, features reporter for the magazine's northeast bureau. "Everybody would kill to transfer into that office, but the problem is nobody there wants to leave! It's a 22-person family down there, and that's something that's really hard to find."Hanson began his journalism career while in college more than 30 years ago "in a completely different world," he said. "I miss the sounds of the old newsrooms, the big, blue AP wire machines clanking away relentlessly 24 hours a day in the corner, the sounds of typewriters, electric and manual, photogs running into darkrooms with spools of film to develop... things that are now completely foreign to today's newsrooms. There's a lot to be said for the old days, back before you had spellcheck, grammer check and punctuation check. Back then, you had Eric check and that was it. You had to know how to spell, puncuate and proof read the hell out of a story before you committed it to the wire or to a teleprompter. Different times; good times."Hanson can be reached for further contact via email: eric@thetravelchannel.co.uk or at his company's website. www.ustravelonline.net