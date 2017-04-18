News By Tag
Cavignac & Associates Hires Doneca Delmundo as Commercial Department Account Administrator
In her new post, Delmundo provides support and assistance to the agency's commercial insurance account managers and ensures the firm's clients are well served. Specifically, she is responsible for processing endorsements, policies and certificates of insurance; handling billing and cancellation issues; administrative follow-up; reconciling audits; and contract review.
Prior to joining Cavignac & Associates, Delmundo was a paralegal for Dostart Hannink & Coveney LLP, in La Jolla, where she was employed for 15 years. There, she worked her way up from a receptionist to a legal assistant and, ultimately, paralegal. In her role as a paralegal, she drafted pleadings, filed documents with the U.S. District Courts and other California Superior Courts, assisted in the facilitation of class action settlement administration, communicated with clients and class members, and performed legal research, among other duties.
Delmundo attended Southwestern and Mesa Community colleges in San Diego. She earned her Paralegal Certification from the University of San Diego.
Born in Reno, Nev., and raised in Imperial Beach, a community in south San Diego, Delmundo still resides in Imperial Beach with her husband, Pete, and stepson, Jakob.
Traveling and experiencing the different cultures and activities of other countries is a favorite leisure-time activity for Delmundo. She also enjoys reading, watching movies, paddle boarding, and riding bicycles with her husband in her spare time. Her civic involvement includes supporting the Colon Cancer Alliance and multiple other charities in honor of friends and family members.
About Cavignac & Associates:
Founded in 1992, Cavignac & Associates is a leading risk management and commercial insurance brokerage firm providing a broad range of insurance and expertise to design and construction firms, as well as to law firms, real estate-related entities, manufacturing companies and the general business community. Company principals are Jeffrey W. Cavignac, CPCU, ARM, RPLU, CRIS, MLIS; James P. Schabarum II, CPCU, AFSB; Scott A. Bedingfield, AAI, CIC, CRIS; Patrick Casinelli, RHU, REBC, CHRS; Matthew Slakoff, CIC, CRIS; and Matthew Noonan, RHU, CIC, CHRS, CCWS. The firm employs a staff of more than 50 people at offices located at 450 B Street, Suite 1800, San Diego, Calif., 92101. More information about the company can be found atwww.cavignac.com.
