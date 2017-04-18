News By Tag
Zani Santo Jewelry Brand launches its Brand New and Exotic Alma Collection
Santo by Zani Gugelmann is a renowned jewelry brand and has recently come up with their brand new Alma jewelry range. Exquisite pendants made of 18k and 14K gold dominate this exquisite jewelry collection.
In the words of Zani Gugelmann, "In these recent times when mobile phones, tablets and other gadgets for recording and publicizing every aspect of our lives, we need something extremely soulful that will lay close to our hearts and hold all our secrets, special moments and inspirational messages." Zany also added, "Quite similar to fashion, jewelry is something very personal. Fortunately, our new range of hinged orb pendants was created to be just that. Each design is unique and embraces the soul of the owner."Zani strongly believes that these exquisite gold pendants carry a spiritual soul within them, encasing our love, dreams, unspoken yearnings and aspirations.
Alma, as the jewelry line has been rightly named, means "soul" in Spanish and it's not just about external beauty but internal significance as well. The new Alma range features four unique designs – Cross, Petal, Star and Shield – with a couple of variations in ceramic designs. Each hinged orb opens up and unfolds to reveal multiple segments, perfectly aligned to form a different geometrical shape – each carrying a spiritual strength of its own. It's a treat to one's eyes and senses, both for the owner and the beholder. All of the pieces from Alma collection can also be customized to incorporate the engraving of the clients' choice, giving the pendant a much more personal touch.
About Santo:
The brainchild of Zani Gugelmann, Santo has emerged with the most exclusive line of fine gold jewelry. Every single piece of their Alma range has a soul of its own and conveys a deep, significant meaning for the owner. Each orb shaped pendant of the range opens up to reveal a unique geometrical design. Besides enhancing the grace and beauty of the owner, they invite love, light, and positive into the owners' lives. For more information about the Company, its store locations, and products, please visit http://www.santobyzani.com/
For all queries and press queries please email at info@santobyzani.com
