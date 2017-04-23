 
Gary Lee's 4th Annual Cruise-Aid Against Cancer Car Show

One of the most important events of the year, held at 3600 William Penn Highway Easton PA 18045
 
 
Photo from Gary Lee's 3rd Annual Cruise-Aid Against Cancer Car Show
Photo from Gary Lee's 3rd Annual Cruise-Aid Against Cancer Car Show
 
EASTON, Pa. - April 29, 2017 - PRLog -- It's almost here! Gary Lee's 4th Annual Cruise-Aid Against Cancer Car Show. With the efforts of That Family Guy, Gary Lee and Relay for Life team, Tutus for Tatas, the amount raised solely by this car show in the last three years has been over $22,000! And they are not stopping anytime soon.

The event will be held at Gary Lee's Brown Daub Kia, 3600 William Penn Highway in Easton on Sunday, May 7th, 2017. The car show is open to all makes and models, from classic to new and even motorcycles! Registration is $15 before the event and $20 the day of the show. Registration will open at 8:30 AM and the show starts at 10 AM. All car show participants will receive a Gary Lee's 4th Annual Cruise-Aid Against Cancer Car Show t-shirt and the first 100 registrants will recieve a dash plaque. Trophies will be given to the winners of Best in Show, Best Import, Best Domestic, Best Custom, Best Truck, Best Motorcycle, Best Race Car, and even People's Choice, Gary Lee's Choice and Kids' Choice!  The People's Choice winner comes with an all-inclusive Apple Vacation for two to Riviera Maya, Mexico! To check out photos from previous years, go to http://www.garyleescarshow.com/.


While your vehicles' will be the stars of the show, there are many activities to keep the entire family entertained!  A basket raffle of over 100 items and gift cards will fill Brown Daub Kia's breezeway, which is the number one moneymaker for this event. Inflatable games will be at the Car Show once again, courtesy of K&J Party Rental. Caribbean Steel Rhythms will be playing at noon, and Shoprite of Bethlehem is supplying all the food and drinks including hamburgers, walking tacos, soda, water and more!  Downtown Dawg has supported this event in the past and this year, they will continue the tradition by selling hotdogs at the event with profits made going straight to the American Cancer Society!

Are you a fan of Star Wars? You will be able to meet your favorite Stars Wars characters of the 501st Legion Garrison Carida! Sixer's dancers and Batman will be stopping by as well.

Gary Lee and the Brown Daub Kia family are proud to be partnering with Tutus for Tatas, also known as TFT, in order to raise cancer awareness and money for cancer research. TFT is a Relay for Life of Nazareth team known for their fundraising efforts for the American Cancer Society. Team captain, Kyle Haydt says, "If coming out to see some great cars, trucks and motorcycles for a great cause isn't enough reason to come out to this event, then tap into your inner nerd, like myself and many others, to see a bunch of Star Wars characters! It's going to be a great day for Gary Lee's 4th Annual Cruise-Aid Against Cancer Car Show!"

Please join us on Sunday, May 7th at 10:00 AM at 3600 William Penn Highway in Easton. All proceeds from this event will benefit the American Cancer Society.

Gary Lee's Brown Daub Kia
