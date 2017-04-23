News By Tag
Gary Lee's 4th Annual Cruise-Aid Against Cancer Car Show
One of the most important events of the year, held at 3600 William Penn Highway Easton PA 18045
The event will be held at Gary Lee's Brown Daub Kia, 3600 William Penn Highway in Easton on Sunday, May 7th, 2017. The car show is open to all makes and models, from classic to new and even motorcycles!
While your vehicles' will be the stars of the show, there are many activities to keep the entire family entertained!
Are you a fan of Star Wars? You will be able to meet your favorite Stars Wars characters of the 501st Legion Garrison Carida! Sixer's dancers and Batman will be stopping by as well.
Gary Lee and the Brown Daub Kia family are proud to be partnering with Tutus for Tatas, also known as TFT, in order to raise cancer awareness and money for cancer research. TFT is a Relay for Life of Nazareth team known for their fundraising efforts for the American Cancer Society. Team captain, Kyle Haydt says, "If coming out to see some great cars, trucks and motorcycles for a great cause isn't enough reason to come out to this event, then tap into your inner nerd, like myself and many others, to see a bunch of Star Wars characters! It's going to be a great day for Gary Lee's 4th Annual Cruise-Aid Against Cancer Car Show!"
Please join us on Sunday, May 7th at 10:00 AM at 3600 William Penn Highway in Easton. All proceeds from this event will benefit the American Cancer Society.
Gary Lee's Brown Daub Kia
