Southern Ocean Chamber Hosts Membership Pop Up Meeting in Tuckerton Wednesday June 14
The regional chamber of commerce brings their brand new pop up meeting to Tuckerton Seaport to showcase their vacant restaurant space with dynamic keynote speaker Mark Johnston.
Mark has appeared before government and private sector audiences nationwide, as a law enforcement, stress, motivational and management Employee Assistance Program (EAP) professional. Recently retired from thirty years of law enforcement in some of America's largest cities and as the FBI's Northeastern U.S. EAP Manager. His recent book FBI & An Ordinary Guy – The Private Price of Public Service received wide acclaim and use. Receiving the New Jersey Governor's recognition in 2004, Mark has hosted a radio show for five years, incorporating community service stress management and crime prevention messages, as well as enjoyed lecturing/training opportunities to government and private sector. Currently, he is the Police In-Service Training Program Manager for The Atlantic County Police Training Center, and continues lecturing, writing, while he and his family are still actively involved in community volunteer service.
The June 14 Pop UP will begin at 330pm at Tuckerton Seaport Restaurant Space 120 West Main Street in Tuckerton. There is no fee to attend, but a suggested $10 donation to benefit The Maximillian Foundation/Hope Sheds Light. RSVP is required, please contact Southern Ocean County Chamber at 609 494 7211, info@sochamber.com , or by stopping into their visitor center at 265 W Ninth Street, Ship Bottom. Stay connected to the 103 year old business organization on Facebook and Instagram as @southernoceanchamber or online at www.visitLBIregion.com
