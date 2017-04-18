Common Sense - Today's Nurse Practitioner

Ironside Human Resources - Release on Nurse Practitioner White Paper

-- Ironside Human Resources has written a white paper on today's nurse practitioner and the role that Nurse Practitioners play in the delivery of healthcare. Below is a link that will lead you to the white paper:"Nurse practitioners are ideal within the scope of primary care's growing demand for a number of reasons. They have the ability to provide care in a wide range of practice settings within all types of communities,"says Doug Carter, Managing Partner of Ironside Human Resources.Ironside Human Resources is a national healthcare staffing firm that places physicians, nurses, healthcare leaders and ancillary professionals with hospitals on a permanent basis. Ironside Human Resources is a winner of Best of Staffing, Client 2017 and is a member of the American Staffing Association.