News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Harris Communications Bringing Assistive Devices for Deaf to DeafUnited Expo April 29 in Dallas
See Latest Technology for the Deaf, Including New MyAlert™ Signaling System from Silent Call
During DeafUnited, Harris Communications will introduce the new MyAlert™ signaling system from Silent Call. This cost-effective, safe and secure system alerts the Deaf and hard of hearing to important household sounds including telephone, smart phone, door, window and more. It alerts with flashing lights, vibration and loud sound. The system uses a unique million-code technology, which means no false flashing from a neighbor's system. Featuring 24/7 safe system supervision and class-leading range, MyAlert notifies users if any part of the system is not working.
Visit the Harris Communications booth to see MyAlert and other assistive technology available to make life easier, from cell phone signalers for the Deaf, to bed shaking and vibrating alarm clocks, to whole house signaling systems that can alert the Deaf through flashing lights and vibration to doorbells, ringing phones, FaceTime messages, smoke alarms/CO detectors, crying babies and much more. Attendees can meet with knowledgeable ASL friendly staff from Harris Communications throughout the day. Product will be available for purchase.
Find Out More
Harris Communications provides thousands of products for the Deaf and hard of hearing. For more information visit http://www.harriscomm.com, or call 952-388-2152 (video phone) or 1-877-539-7445 (voice) to request a free catalog.
About Harris Communications, Inc.
Based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, Harris Communications, Inc. is a leading supplier of hearing loss solutions for people with all levels of hearing loss. Since its founding in 1982 by Dr. Robert Harris, himself a member of the Deaf community, Harris Communications has helped millions of deaf and hard of hearing customers enjoy their lives to the fullest by providing expert advice and a wide range of more than 2,000 assistive devices and educational resources. The company's product line includes alerting devices, phone and TV amplifiers, personal amplification systems, tinnitus maskers, books and media and much more. Harris Communications also supplies ADA compliance products and hearing protection equipment.
Contact
Harris Communications, Inc.
***@harriscomm.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse