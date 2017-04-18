News By Tag
Globecast and Harmonic Partner to Showcase First UHD-HDR OTT Platform as a Service at NAB
VIVE Lifestyle Network plans to launch first service based on platform to bring premium linear UHD-HDR content to consumer
"We're delighted to be working with such capable and trusted partners like Harmonic and VIVE on this pioneering venture," said Eddie Ferraro, managing director, Globecast Americas. "It is the first demonstration of an OTT PaaS that's specifically designed for UHD-HDR content, and we see it as a quantum leap forward in content delivery."
Addressing the challenges of UHD-HDR content availability and delivery due to bandwidth limitations, the groundbreaking OTT PaaS will make UHD-HDR content instantly available to consumers. Moreover, the PaaS will offer a unique level of scalability that will allow other producers and broadcasters to develop content and make it immediately available to consumers via connected TV apps without separate distribution agreements or extensive technology investments on the ground. The flexibility of the PaaS will enable live, VOD and catch-up TV services to be supported in the future.
For the demonstration at NAB, Globecast is managing content reception, quality control, ingest and monitoring, outputting content to applicable CDNs for delivery to consumer UHD television sets. Globecast's end-to-end solution includes a content management system provided by Alpha Networks and smart TV applications developed by Wiztivi.
Harmonic is providing a comprehensive array of solutions that store, transcode, play out, encode and package the content into the various OTT profiles required for distribution. The workflow includes Harmonic's Spectrum™ X media server system, Harmonic MediaGrid shared storage system, Electra™ VS compression platform, ProMedia® Xpress high-performance transcoder, and ProMedia X Origin multiscreen media server. The VIVE Lifestyle Network will provide the content. VIVE is a UHD, 24/7 linear TV network available globally that offers lifestyle series and programs.
"Harmonic recognizes the challenges of broadcast delivery for UHD and is excited to play such a vital role in creating a new OTT PaaS with Globecast, enabling innovative UHD-HDR services from VIVE," said Thierry Fautier, vice president of video strategy at Harmonic.
The VIVE Lifestyle Network will bring compelling UHD-HDR linear streaming content to consumers who have purchased UHD TV sets. The service will be accessible through VIVE's branded app, available in select television manufacturers' app ecosystems.
"Since its inception, VIVE's mission has been to fill the void in the market, providing viewers with a linear entertainment everywhere destination and content creators with an innovative, democratic platform for distributing and monetizing their episodic entertainment,"
Further information about Globecast is available at www.globecast.com. Information about Harmonic and the company's products is available at www.harmonicinc.com.
About Globecast
Part of the Orange Group, Globecast provides agile and seamless content acquisition, management and distribution services globally. The company constantly innovates in an evolving IP-centric environment to provide reliable and secure customer solutions. Globecast has created the number one global hybrid fiber and satellite network for video contribution and distribution. This network enables multiplatform delivery including TV Everywhere OTT, Satellite, cable, Video on demand, CDN delivery as well as cloud-enabled media services. The company remains the trusted partner for coverage and international delivery of news, sports, and special events around the globe. Customers enjoy a seamless global experience on the ground from 12 interconnected Globecast owned facilities, including Los Angeles, London, Singapore, Paris, Rome, and Johannesburg. www.globecast.com
EDITOR'S NOTE – Product and company names used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.
