 
News By Tag
* Hdr
* Ott
* Nab
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Television
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
24232221201918

Globecast and Harmonic Partner to Showcase First UHD-HDR OTT Platform as a Service at NAB

VIVE Lifestyle Network plans to launch first service based on platform to bring premium linear UHD-HDR content to consumer
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Hdr
* Ott
* Nab

Industry:
* Television

Location:
* Los Angeles - California - US

Subject:
* Products

LOS ANGELES - April 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Globecast, the global solutions provider for media, and Harmonic, the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure, have partnered to demonstrate the first ultra-high-definition (UHD) high dynamic range (HDR) OTT managed platform as a service (PaaS) for delivery of linear content over the internet to connected TVs. VIVE Lifestyle Network  plans to use the innovative platform to deploy its new service, which is being demonstrated on the Globecast stand (SU11106CM) and Harmonic stand (SU1210) at the 2017 NAB Show.

"We're delighted to be working with such capable and trusted partners like Harmonic and VIVE on this pioneering venture," said Eddie Ferraro, managing director, Globecast Americas. "It is the first demonstration of an OTT PaaS that's specifically designed for UHD-HDR content, and we see it as a quantum leap forward in content delivery."

Addressing the challenges of UHD-HDR content availability and delivery due to bandwidth limitations, the groundbreaking OTT PaaS will make UHD-HDR content instantly available to consumers. Moreover, the PaaS will offer a unique level of scalability that will allow other producers and broadcasters to develop content and make it immediately available to consumers via connected TV apps without separate distribution agreements or extensive technology investments on the ground. The flexibility of the PaaS will enable live, VOD and catch-up TV services to be supported in the future.

For the demonstration at NAB, Globecast is managing content reception, quality control, ingest and monitoring, outputting content to applicable CDNs for delivery to consumer UHD television sets. Globecast's end-to-end solution includes a content management system provided by Alpha Networks and smart TV applications developed by Wiztivi.

Harmonic is providing a comprehensive array of solutions that store, transcode, play out, encode and package the content into the various OTT profiles required for distribution. The workflow includes Harmonic's Spectrum™ X media server system, Harmonic MediaGrid shared storage system, Electra™ VS compression platform, ProMedia® Xpress high-performance transcoder, and ProMedia X Origin multiscreen media server. The VIVE Lifestyle Network will provide the content. VIVE is a UHD, 24/7 linear TV network available globally that offers lifestyle series and programs.

"Harmonic recognizes the challenges of broadcast delivery for UHD and is excited to play such a vital role in creating a new OTT PaaS with Globecast, enabling innovative UHD-HDR services from VIVE," said Thierry Fautier, vice president of video strategy at Harmonic.

The VIVE Lifestyle Network will bring compelling UHD-HDR linear streaming content to consumers who have purchased UHD TV sets. The service will be accessible through VIVE's branded app, available in select television manufacturers' app ecosystems.

"Since its inception, VIVE's mission has been to fill the void in the market, providing viewers with a linear entertainment everywhere destination and content creators with an innovative, democratic platform for distributing and monetizing their episodic entertainment," said John Jacaman, VIVE Lifestyle network director.

Further information about Globecast is available at www.globecast.com. Information about Harmonic and the company's products is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

# # #

About Globecast

Part of the Orange Group, Globecast provides agile and seamless content acquisition, management and distribution services globally. The company constantly innovates in an evolving IP-centric environment to provide reliable and secure customer solutions.  Globecast has created the number one global hybrid fiber and satellite network for video contribution and distribution. This network enables multiplatform delivery including TV Everywhere OTT, Satellite, cable, Video on demand, CDN delivery as well as cloud-enabled media services. The company remains the trusted partner for coverage and international delivery of news, sports, and special events around the globe. Customers enjoy a seamless global experience on the ground from 12 interconnected Globecast owned facilities, including Los Angeles, London, Singapore, Paris, Rome, and Johannesburg. www.globecast.com

EDITOR'S NOTE – Product and company names used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Media Contact
Danielle Jacaman, Communications Director
VIVE Lifestyle Network Limited
press@vive-lifestyle.tv
End
Source:Globecast
Email:***@vive-lifestyle.tv
Posted By:***@vive-lifestyle.tv Email Verified
Tags:Hdr, Ott, Nab
Industry:Television
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
VIVE Lifestyle Network Limited News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share