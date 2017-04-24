 
ChiroTouch's CTAcademy to Host "Concussion Roulette" Webinar with Dr. Brad Glowaki

 
 
Tags:
Chiropractic Software
Ehr
Emr

Industry:
Software

Location:
San Diego - California - US

SAN DIEGO - April 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Contact: Kitty Franklin
ChiroTouch
9265 Sky Park Court
Suite 200
San Diego, CA 92123
Phone: 858.966.9047

ChiroTouch's CTAcademy to Host "Concussion Roulette" Webinar with Dr. Brad Glowaki

San Diego, CA—April 24, 2017—ChiroTouch™, the nation's leader in chiropractic software, is pleased to announce the upcoming webinar "Concussion Roulette," which is scheduled to air live for one hour on Tuesday, April 25, 2017, at 10:00am PST.  This webinar will be led by Dr. Brad Glowaki, an internationally known and experienced speaker who teaches about new patients, concussions, personal injury, and more.

Concussions are a hot topic in sports today. Whether its pro athletes, collegiate, or even grade school and high school athletes, most people either know someone who has had a concussion or have read about someone in our local paper. It's not only a hot topic, but an incredibly important one. Now is the time for chiropractors to step up in their communities by leading the discussions on concussions and providing solutions that work!

"Because chiropractors have extensive education that focuses on the central nervous system, they are uniquely qualified to understand the impact a concussion can have beyond the trauma to the brain," said Robert Moberg, CEO of ChiroTouch.  "We're looking forward to having Dr. Glowaki lead this webinar and share how chiropractors can play a vital role in helping patients suffering from concussions recover and improve their quality of life."

Join this webinar to learn:

    *  The research and statistics behind the value of chiropractic-based concussion care

    *  How chiropractors can position themselves as experts and the go-to places for concussion help and recovery

    *  How chiropractors can effectively communicate with their communities on this topic

    *  What pro athletes who experienced concussions said after receiving chiropractic care

    *  Tips for marketing your services for concussion recovery

ChiroTouch offers two ONC certified EHR chiropractic software systems, one cloud-based and one on premise.  Both systems are designed from the ground up to maximize efficiencies for virtually every process, including patient self check-in, scheduling, SOAP notes, billing, interoffice communication, and more. ChiroTouch has developed its HIPAA-compliant systems to drastically reduce the time it takes to perform tasks that chiropractors are already doing, thus giving chiropractors more time to see more patients—resulting in increased referrals, improved efficiencies, and a direct, measurable impact on practice profitability.

Other recent webinar topics include "MACRA – 2017 Compliance Reporting Simplified," "The Secret Recipe to Grow Your Practice," and "Keeping More of What You Make."  The ChiroTouch webinar programs and the attendees have benefited from speakers such as Dr. David Jackson, Garrett Gunderson, Dr. Patrick Gentempo, Dr. Bob Hoffman, Kathy Mills Chang, and many more.  This cross-section of the most influential and recognized coaches and speakers has made for a very robust and popular series of webinars.  These webinars, along with many more, can be viewed at http://www.chirotouch.com/webinars/.

To join this webinar, visit http://learn.chirotouch.com/l/124901/2017-04-20/n3zbn?utm....


About ChiroTouch

ChiroTouch® is the premier provider of certified 2014 Edition Complete EHR chiropractic software technology solutions including ChiroTouch® Complete Practice Software and SmartCloud Chiropractic EHR Software. With industry-leading support, training, and compliance expertise, we partner with practices of every type to help them easily automate operations, improve patient care, and increase profitability. Visit www.chirotouch.com.

Contact
Ryan Stenberg
858.966.9047
***@chirotouch.com
Source:
Email:***@chirotouch.com Email Verified
Tags:Chiropractic Software, Ehr, Emr
Industry:Software
Location:San Diego - California - United States
Click to Share