Art Launch names Lauren Waddell as Gala Honorary Chairperson

Art Launch empowers artists to thrive and not just survive. Attorney Lauren Waddell is the exemplary Houstonian to serve as the first-ever graduation gala Honorary Chairperson because of her passion for art, entrepreneurship and empowering others.
 
 
Lauren Waddell is the 2017 Art Launch Gala Honorary Chairperson.
Lauren Waddell is the 2017 Art Launch Gala Honorary Chairperson.
 
HOUSTON - April 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Attorney Lauren Waddell has been named the Honorary Chairperson for this year's Art Launch Gala.  The second annual black-tie affair and 501(c)(3) nonprofit fundraiser themed A Lesson in Exclusivity will be held on Saturday, October 7 at the stunning art complex of Escapism Founder and Art Launch Board Chairman John Ross Palmer in the heart of Houston's Historic Heights.  The mission of Art Launch is to empower artists to thrive and not just survive.  After a year-long intensive mentorship program and on-site business training in the Chrysalis, the gala will celebrate the graduation of the 2017 Escapist Artists: Laura Burlton, Jan Golden and Chuck Redick.

         Waddell, a long-time supporter of both Palmer and the artists in his prestigious mentorship program, is a partner with the nationally-renowned family law firm of Fullenweider Wilhite.  She is Board Certified by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization in Family Law and has been inducted as a Fellow of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers.  Waddell currently serves as President of the Houston Association of Women Attorneys and has served as President of the Houston Bar Association, Family Law Section and the Texas Women Lawyers. Prior to joining Fullenweider Wilhite, Waddell owned, operated and grew her own family law practice for seven years.

         "Art Launch selected Lauren as its first-ever Honorary Chairperson for her support of artist empowerment, commitment to improving Houston and first-hand experience and understanding of the importance of entrepreneurial training," explains Art Launch Executive Director Ryan Lindsay. He goes on, "Lauren's passion for both art and business achievement makes her the ideal champion for the 2017 Gala." Waddell could not be more excited, "The ability to bring attention to this remarkable, empowering program gives me tremendous pleasure. Art Launch is training artists on how to market, display artwork with confidence and ultimately be financially self-sufficient – and that's a mission that I endorse whole-heartedly."

         The 2017 Gala features an upgraded table sponsorship format that is exclusive and limited due to the unique configuration of the Palmer's Art Gallery & Studio and the Chrysalis, headquarters for the Escapist Artists and the epicenter of the art movement of Escapism.  Only 19 table sponsorships are possible, and, at the time of this Press Release only 11 remain available.  To sign up as a sponsor or express interest or inquiry, contact Art Launch Executive Director Ryan Lindsay at ArtLaunchOrg@gmail.com or call/text to 281-224-0968.  Learn more about the Escapist Mentorship Program by visiting http://www.johnpalmerart.com/escapist/

Ryan Lindsay, Art Launch Executive Director
2812240968
artlaunchorg@gmail.com
