News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for North Western Journeys
Author John W. Lawton will be available to sign copies of book
Author John W. Lawton will be available to sign copies of book
This family saga of westward migration is told through the voices of people who lived 100 years ago by means of letters, diaries, oral history and photographs. It includes a memoir of the author's improbable discoveries as he found the stories of the grandfather he never knew. The Lawtons' first ancestor arrived in Massachusetts in 1635. Its succeeding generations followed forest cutting to the west, across the northern states, until one branch of the family arrived in frontier Spokane in 1890. Will and Irene Lawton followed a string of settlers from Wisconsin, where the pine forests were playing out after a quarter century of logging. They established homes and businesses in Spokane, then left in 1906 and settled a few miles west in the scablands of the Columbia Plateau, where they bought land, took up a homestead, and commenced farming and storekeeping. The dream worked until misfortune and flawed assumptions eventually led to the loss of all they had built. The family had been multi-generational and closely knit. But by 1920 the family had scattered because of untimely deaths and the collapse of homesteading. As a fatherless boy, Walter Lawton, Will's son, spent years in Idaho's mountains herding sheep to get by.
Highlights from the book include:
· This is an account of the author's search for the life story of the grandfather he never knew.
· There are more than 100 historic, never before published photographs, along with a number of contemporary photos to illustrate people, places and events of this narrative of the late 19th and early 20th century American west.
· Uncanny coincidences like the eerie appearance of people, places and materials with critical historical information helped the author ferret out and interpret many of the stories.
Join the author for a signing:
Where: Barnes & Noble
2640 North Reserve Street
Missoula, MT 59808
When: Saturday, April 29th, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.
Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.
The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town? Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse