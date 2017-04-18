

Feel Good Music Is Back To Stay R Crew Is Ready To Release The Sound That Has Been Missing In Today's Music R Crew LOS ANGELES & PALM HARBOR, Fla. - April 24, 2017 - PRLog -- R CREW



"R CREW," the name that represents a movement, was started by singer/songwriter Deshun Howard! Growing up in a little town just outside of Detroit called Pontiac, he grew up around music in the Detroit area. Being on stage with artists such as Martha Reeves, Shania Twain, and R&B group 112 was just the start of his continued journey.



In the summer of 2006, Deshun moved to the sunny state of Florida, where he continued singing in karaoke bars and different talent showcases. In 2009 he released a single called "WHY" which hit the Christian radio airwaves, with follow ups of other radio singles "Roller Coaster" in 2011 and "Put Cha Hands Up" in 2013.



In 2014 Deshun formed a movement called "R CREW" in which he was accompanied by homegrown Seattle, Washington's drummer Ycaza Williams, "Uncle Caz". The duo became a household local name while playing in local bars around the city.



"R CREW" released their first EP in 2016 called CHANGE THE VIBE, featuring the hot single LOVE LETTER, with a follow up music video in 2017. The buzz was growing around town and 2 Jam Records came calling, a local independent record label, who had been to several "R CREW" shows and wanted to form a partnership and help the movement of R CREW. A deal was done!



Currently in the studio and performing over 140 shows a year, "R CREW" FEEL GOOD MUSIC is ready to unleash the sound that has been lost in today's music industry; fun, love and substance are back. PEOPLE, JOIN THE MOVEMENT! It's time to CHANGE THE VIBE.



Video Link to the Hit Single "Love Letter":



https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=RxN55kRxWdM







Media Contact

Stackin Promotion

Tiffany McLaurin

stackinpromotion@ gmail.com



Photo:

https://www.prlog.org/ 12635382/1 Stackin PromotionTiffany McLaurin End --"R CREW," the name that represents a movement, was started by singer/songwriter Deshun Howard! Growing up in a little town just outside of Detroit called Pontiac, he grew up around music in the Detroit area. Being on stage with artists such as Martha Reeves, Shania Twain, and R&B group 112 was just the start of his continued journey.In the summer of 2006, Deshun moved to the sunny state of Florida, where he continued singing in karaoke bars and different talent showcases. In 2009 he released a single called "WHY" which hit the Christian radio airwaves, with follow ups of other radio singles "Roller Coaster" in 2011 and "Put Cha Hands Up" in 2013.In 2014 Deshun formed a movement called "R CREW" in which he was accompanied by homegrown Seattle, Washington's drummer Ycaza Williams, "Uncle Caz". The duo became a household local name while playing in local bars around the city."R CREW" released their first EP in 2016 called CHANGE THE VIBE, featuring the hot single LOVE LETTER, with a follow up music video in 2017. The buzz was growing around town and 2 Jam Records came calling, a local independent record label, who had been to several "R CREW" shows and wanted to form a partnership and help the movement of R CREW. A deal was done!Currently in the studio and performing over 140 shows a year, "R CREW" FEEL GOOD MUSIC is ready to unleash the sound that has been lost in today's music industry; fun, love and substance are back. PEOPLE, JOIN THE MOVEMENT! It's time to CHANGE THE VIBE.Video Link to the Hit Single "Love Letter": Source : R Crew Email : ***@gmail.com Tags : R Crew , Music , Love Letter Industry : Entertainment , Multimedia , Music Location : Los Angeles - California - United States

Palm Harbor - Florida - United States Subject : Projects Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse Account Email AddressAccount Phone Number

